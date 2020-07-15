GTA 6: 3 concept maps that actually look interesting

Fans are waiting with bated breath for news from Rockstar regarding GTA 6. According to a report by Kotaku, the game was in the early stages of development, as of April 2020.

Therefore, it is not realistic to expect a first look at the game anytime soon, even in the form of a teaser or screenshot. Rockstar will understandably take their time developing and polishing GTA 6, and then reveal it to fans.

The level of expectations from a franchise like GTA is extremely high, and Rockstar won't jeopardise the project by revealing information prematurely.

However, that hasn't stopped fans from speculating and putting out their own ideas and concept maps for the next GTA game.

Here are some of the most interesting concept maps to make their way onto the internet.

5 GTA 6 concept maps that are actually interesting

1) GTA and Red Dead Redemption

This concept combines areas of not just the GTA games, but also locations of Red Dead Redemption, such as Blackwater and Saint Denis.

If Rockstar actually pulls off such a huge map in GTA 6, it will certainly be one of the biggest achievements in gaming. However, to make sure the the map is not just big, but also dense and full of interesting things, is an extremely challenging task.

2) The San Andreas Map

This brings back several areas from GTA San Andreas not included in GTA 5, such as San Fierro and Las Venturas.

In addition, it also includes North Yanton Island and Liberty City. Such an integration of previous game locations has been a long-term ambition for Rockstar, and might just be realised in GTA 6.

3) GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City

This expands on the map from Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Vice City Stories, and details the entire state. There's several other islands in the game as well, and makes for an interesting location for GTA 6.

These islands would make boat and ship travel a viable mechanic in the game, apart from just leisure. Up until now, boats have not been used as a means to commute between locations in GTA games, but just as a means of entertainment and for certain story sections.