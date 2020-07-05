GTA 6: 5 Actors fans want to see in the game

The GTA franchise has had a storied history in employing famous actors to play some of the most iconic roles in the series.

We look at 5 actors who we think would be perfect for a role in GTA 6.

Rahul Bhushan



The GTA franchise has had its share of iconic actors in their games in the past. Huge names like Ray Liotta, Samuel L. Jackson, Danny Trejo and Michael Madsen have made an appearance in the GTA games.

While Rockstar has chosen to move away from employing famous celebrities to voice their characters, fans would still appreciate the appearance of famous actors.

With videogames now more popular than ever, making an appearance would go a long way for both parties involved. Here we look at five actors who we believe would be perfect for GTA 6.

5 Actors who would be perfect for GTA 6

5) Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Esposito, post Breaking Bad, has made somewhat of a habit playing the suave, collected yet terrifying villain. His upcoming role in The Boys also looks to be yet another menacing portrayal by the actor.

Esposito would fit right in with GTA 6 as a Gus Fring-like villain who remains collected in the most bone-chilling way only he can pull off.

With rumours swelling of him being in the next Far Cry, it just might be the first of many games the veteran actor chooses to appear in.

4) Charlize Theron



One of the most talented actors of our generation, Charlize Theron has provided cinema audiences with some of the most iconic characters ever, such as Imperator Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road.

The actor brings an unrelenting intensity to her performances which fit right in, in the GTA franchise. Theron is undeniably one of the most iconic actors of our time, and the GTA franchise would benefit a lot from her inclusion.

3) Wager Moura



With reports of GTA 6 being supposedly inspired from the hit Netflix show Narcos, it only makes sense to include Pablo Escobar himself in the cast.

Wagner Moura's turn as Pablo Escobar in Narcos was one that had the audience simply in awe. His portrayal of Pablo's descent into absolute villainy was one of the highlights of the show.

2) Robert de Niro



While Goodfellas co-star Ray Liotta made an appearance as the protagonist of GTA Vice City, legendary actor Rober de Niro is yet to make a video game debut.

However, the actor is extremely selective with his roles these days, perhaps a change of medium will be a new challenge that the actor would love to take on.

Rober de Niro is simply one of the greatest actors of all-time and his inclusion in the GTA franchise is sure to elevate the series further.

1) Jonah Hill



While many fans speculated that Jimmy de Santa's character in GTA 5 was based on Jonah Hill, the actor did not play the part. Jonah Hill has proven himself to be one of the most talented actors of his generation and is sure to be an even bigger name in the future.

The actor's undeniable charm, humour and likeability will surely be an asset to the GTA franchise. Perhaps, even playing a villain would be a great role for Jonah Hill in the next GTA game.