GTA 6: 5 features Rockstar can borrow from Red Dead Redemption 2

Despite being two completely different takes on open-world storytelling, the GTA and Red Dead universes share a lot of the same DNA when it comes to game design.

Keeping this in mind, it would be wise for some features in Rockstar Game's acclaimed 'Red Dead Redemption 2' to carry over to the next installment in the GTA franchise.

Five features from Red Dead Redemption 2 that would be great for GTA 6

1. NPC conversations

Having the ability to either wish someone a good day or call them a mouth breathing moron is one of the most fun things to do in Red Dead Redemption 2. Dynamic responses give life to the world and personality to NPCs, which would otherwise be considered bland and lifeless.

Seeing this return in some form would undoubtedly bring some vibrancy to GTA 6's world.

2. Disarming enemies

Red Dead Redemption 2 allows players to shoot enemies' limbs to knock weapons right out of their palms. Shooting NPCs in GTA 6 and watching them scramble to find a weapon would be hilarious and open up many gameplay possibilities.

Player's can choose to take on enemies by doing the above or running up close for a melee takedown for added style points.

3. Dead Eye

While GTA 5 did have a similar system in Michael's unique ability, Dead Eye is a much more in-depth mechanic that goes beyond Rockstar's standard "Bullet Time" mechanic. Level 1 of Dead Eye allows players to slow time, while level 2 lets them select targets and launch a flurry of bullets automatically.

Level 3 enables gamers to select the exact shooting points they want to inflict pain upon.

4. Character realism

One of Red Dead Redemption 2's best features is how the progression of time makes an active change to the protagonist. Whether playing as Marston or Morgan, if left unkempt, their beards will grow out, and so will their tummies.

The last time a GTA game saw such a feature was back in 2004 with GTA San Andreas' Carl Johnson. Seeing it return in GTA 6, especially for Online, would add a layer of depth never seen before.

5. Taking care of animals

A Red Dead Redemption 2 player's most important companion, their horse, isn't just an inanimate object. They require love, care, and grooming to form a bond with the player and level up.

Having a similar feature for pets like cats or dogs in GTA 6's Online component would take role-playing realism to the next level.