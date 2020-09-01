GTA 6: 5 improvements from GTA V's Story Mode that Rockstar should make

GTA V was a resounding success in every sense of the word, and still continues to be. GTA Online nets Rockstar tonnes of money daily. The success of the game would have made a lot of studios complacent, but Rockstar manages to stay on their toes and deliver back to back success.

The studio has managed to not only reach great heights both commercially and critically, but also up their game with each new release. Red Dead Redemption 2 was a testament to the fact that Rockstar is still trying to push for more innovation and creativity.

With GTA VI being still far ahead in the future, fans can only expect Rockstar to continue their hot streak. Here are some things Rockstar could look at improving in the next instalment of the franchise.

Five improvements from GTA V's Story Mode Rockstar should be looking at

5) Real characters and not just parodies

The GTA franchise has given the gaming community some of the most memorable and colourful characters over the years. However, players would be hard-press to name the other characters outside of the three protagonists, who were just as impressive.

To the casual player, characters such as Steve Haines, or even Devin Weston wouldn't be too memorable as villains. This is absurd as players still quote Big Smoke and Ryder from the previous games, which means that Rockstar has been able to put memorable characters on the screen.

While GTA V still has a whole host of characters that fans have come to love, there is a lot of scope for improvement. Characters need to feel memorable, and Rockstar sometimes does go overboard with the satire and parody.

4) More game, less movie

While the GTA franchise has always thrived by its love for the art form of cinema, the games are, first and foremost, games.

Some of the best parts of the game are in the cutscenes, with little to no participation from the player. A game that balances this really well is Metal Gear Solid V, letting players make their own cinematic moments using gameplay.

GTA V can often end up feeling linear and restrictive due to the player only having to watch great moments play out in just cutscenes.

3) Female Characters

The GTA franchise hasn't yet had a single memorable female character that wasn't just for laughs, gags, or subject of ridicule, let alone a protagonist. Which is surprising, as Rockstar has shown time and time again that they are well capable of crafting unforgettable female characters such as Miss Grimshaw and Sadie Adler in Red Dead Redemption 2.

The female characters in the series have merely existed in the periphery, with little to no agency in the story. It is about time Rockstar delivers a memorable female character in the franchise.

Some of the best characters in video gaming this past decade have been female, and Rockstar has a lot of catching up to do.

2) More control over the story

While we're not suggesting that GTA franchise turn itself into an RPG game, a little control over the outcome of the story should be something Rockstar should look at.

Except the arbitrary choice made by Franklin through a cell phone, there's not much control the player has over the story. For example, in GTA IV, players were able to influence the story through their actions. This would add a whole lot of replayability to the game.

1) Single protagonist

This wasn't so far as a mistake by Rockstar, but a great experiment that allowed players to experience GTA like they never had before. The multi-protagonist experiment was one that was successful, and showed Rockstar is far from complacent.

However, it also proves that there is something inherently more immersive about a single-protagonist game. It allows for the narrative to be more focused, and players can immerse themselves in the story in a much more visceral way.

The next game could even try for a Watch Dogs: Legion like experience, but the single-protagonist approach is one that is tried and tested.