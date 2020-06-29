GTA 6: 5 locations fans would love to see in the game

GTA 6 will probably be based on Vice City and a city inspired by Rio de Janeiro.

Here are the top 5 cities which can be an inspiration for the world of GTA 6.

Debolina Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Fan made poster of GTA 6. Image: Gearbest.

Many sources are of the opinion that GTA 6 is all set to be based on Vice City and a city inspired by Rio de Janeiro. The GTA franchise has always been in the news because of the similarity of the landscapes of real-life cities with the fictional cities the game creates. One of the many examples is how GTA 5 beautifully captured the essence of the city of Los Angeles, through Los Santos.

These are some of the cities that the fans would love to see in GTA 6.

5 cities that GTA 6 could be based on

Here are five cities that we wish GTA 6 is based on:

1. Dubai

Dubai. Image: Gulf News.

GTA games are known for their amazing cars. Spotting jaw-dropping sports cars in the streets of Dubai is nothing special. Moreover, Dubai has super cool skyscrapers which are nothing short of a spectacle.

Imaging GTA 6 to be based in a city inspired by Dubai will remind you of the epic car chase through the sandstorms in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. Just imagine doing that in GTA 6! Plus, when the poster of GTA 6 gets revealed, if there is silhouette of the Burj Khalifa in the background, the revenues of the game will skyrocket.

2. Mexico City

Advertisement

Mexico City. Image: Britannica.

GTA 6 can be based on Mexico City, and we would love to see the beautiful highlands of the city getting depicted in the game. The liberal drug laws in the city can also influence the gameplay as drugs have played an important role in GTA games.

3. Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro. Image: PandoTrip.com.

This is already in the news, and it is probable that GTA 6 will be based in a city inspired by Rio de Janeiro. Due to the open-world that GTA offers, fans would love to see the concept of Beach Football getting introduced in the game as a sport!

Moreover, Brazil is known for its cycling competitions, so GTA 6 can also introduce cycle racing which would be so much fun to take part in. Can’t wait to see how Christ the Redeemer statue gets modified in the game!

4. Tokyo

Tokyo. Image: Japan Guide.

Tokyo is known for its modern outlook. Digitally advanced in every aspect, if GTA 6 is ever based on a city inspired by Tokyo, it will give a brand new look and feel to the game.

Robots can be introduced as a part of the game, which can make the gameplay even cooler. The players can take their characters on tour around the city as the place is covered with scenic beauties all around. Sumo wrestling can also be introduced as a fun activity.

5. Mumbai

Mumbai. Image: The Hindu.

The heart wants to see GTA 6 to be inspired by a city like Mumbai.

Chilling at the Marine Drive after a day’s work or jet skiing in the Arabian sea, the game looks promising if it is based on Mumbai. From narrow streets to dense population, the players will have enough challenges on the way to complete a heist.