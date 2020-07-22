GTA 6: 5 mistakes Rockstar should fix from previous titles

Rockstar Games has done a great job with the GTA franchise, continuing to develop on the foundations of the previous title to make each new offering worth its price tag.

The GTA franchise has been hugely-influential in the open-world genre and has been instrumental in making it the most popular gaming genre today.

GTA 6 is likely to be the next title from Rockstar Games, with fans expecting a knockout instalment from the developers. And while GTA 5 was a great game, there was still some room for improvement. Rockstar can, fortunately, improve these shortcomings in GTA 6.

Five mistakes Rockstar must fix from previous titles in GTA 6

1) Pointless story missions

There are tons of memorable story missions in GTA 5 and the previous games. However, no good memory comes from the ship port level in GTA 5, or the number of tailing missions in each game.

These missions do not serve much purpose in the way of story or gameplay and only exist perhaps for characters to share a moment, or to act as filler.

The ship port level is a prime example as one of the worst missions in GTA 5, which needs to change come GTA 6.

2) Boring combat

Engaging combat is not what the GTA franchise has been known for, as it does so many other things so well. The combat feature in this series has been average at best, and downright dull at worst.

It has never been the highlight of the games, and while GTA 5 improved the combat mechanics a lot, it still didn't feel as great as it should have.

Perhaps, GTA 6 could completely overhaul the system and deliver a much more in-depth and engaging combat experience.

3) Passive AI, low difficulty

The AI and difficulty level of GTA games have been somewhat lacklustre, since there is no difficulty selection. Not every game can be Dark Souls, and Rockstar's objective with the franchise isn't to develop challenging games.

However, some players play video games for the challenge, and perhaps adding more options in terms of customising the game's difficulty levels in GTA 6 would be much appreciated by the player base.

4) Open-ended mission structure

The story mission structure for GTA games hasn't changed since GTA 3, and remains much the same. All missions require you to go to an objective and complete tasks in a specific, scripted way.

However, other open-world games like Metal Gear Solid V provide players with multiple options with which they can approach an objective.

The restrictive, linear structure of missions in GTA 5 is in stark contrast with its open world, which Rockstar can fix with GTA 6.

5) Slow load times

The leading criticism from the GTA 5 and online experience is not the lack of game modes or engaging activities (of which there are plenty), but the insanely slow load times.

While the hardware limitations on console and PCs at that time could be the main reasons, given the presence of SSDs on next-gen consoles, Rockstar could very well fix the issue come GTA 6.

The load times and the time taken between matches in GTA Online is one of the biggest reasons why people turn away from the game as well.