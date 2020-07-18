GTA 6: 5 neighbourhoods fans would love to see in the game

Every game in the GTA series portrays a beautiful open world which can be navigated by players. There are quite a few neighbourhoods from the GTA series which have captured the attention of players, and they have high hopes for GTA 6 as well. On that note, lets take a look at some locations that fans would love to see make it into Rockstar Game's much-awaited title.

5 neighborhoods that fans would love to see in GTA 6

Strasbourg-Saint-Denis (Paris)

Strasbourg-Saint-Denis (Paris) Image: Time Out

This is a stylish neighborhood in Paris which is famed for its good food and hippy venues. The place is very alive and loud, and there are quite a few dodgy lanes. GTA 6 fans would love to navigate through the streets of this happening Parisian neighborhood and carry out shady business in the dodgy parts of the area.

Astoria (New York)

Astoria (New York) Image: TripSavvy

This place is the most diverse spot in the city of New York, which beautifully blends in people, culture and food from all walks of life. It can be a popular meeting spot where a character in GTA 6 can hand out missions that you are required to accomplish.

Peckham (London)

Peckham (London) Image: CityAM

This place is London’s most hip and happening neighborhood, containing many bars, nightclubs and restaurants. When you are tired of all the blood and action of GTA 6, you can head over to this place in the evening for unwinding after the day’s work.

Poblenou (Barcelona)

Poblenou (Barcelona) Image: SilverKris

This is the best place where GTA 6 players can build their very own criminal organisation. It is known as the origin of Barcelona’s industrial revolution, and has now become a digital hub. There are many buildings here which can be transformed into office spaces for indulging in finance and felony.

Botafogo (Rio de Janeiro)

Botafogo (Rio de Janeiro) Image: Culture Trip

Last but not the least comes Botofogo. Many leaks suggest that GTA 6 will take place in a city based on Rio de Janeiro, so seeing this neighborhood in the map of GTA 6 will not be surprising. Botafogo is an exciting neighborhood which accepts young and budding entrepreneurs with open arms.

So, if you want to set up a business in GTA 6, then this is the best place to take baby steps in. After all the hard work, you can also head over to one of the many bars that this place has to offer.