GTA 6: 5 risks Rockstar Games could take with the next game

Rockstar Games, over the years, has proved that they aren't the ones to rest on their laurels with back-to-back successes like GTA franchise and the Red Dead Redemption series.

Rockstar, over the years, has earned the reputation of being one of the best Triple-A developers, with their signature attention to detail and high-quality titles that are worth their price tag.

GTA VI is highly likely to be the next project for Rockstar and is reportedly in the early stages of development as of April 2020. The developers are expected to switch up a lot of elements in the next GTA game, and here we look at some risks Rockstar might just take with GTA VI.

Five risks Rockstar could take with GTA VI

5) Episodic Release Structure

A while ago, rumours were doing the rounds on the internet suggesting that Rockstar could be looking to release the game in episodes.

Akin to the release structure of games like the 2016 Hitman and its sequels, the game would release in parts, and eventually be available as one complete game at the end of the Season.

GTA VI could follow the same structure, with new missions and story elements being added with the release of each new 'Episode'.

Perhaps Rockstar could even be looking to add more locations and cities with each new addition to the game. While this would be a considerable risk for Rockstar, this sort of release structure has worked well for IO Interactive and WB Games.

4) Lean towards realistic RPG elements

While all GTA games have strived to be as authentic as they possibly could with the technology available at the time, one area has been unrealistic by design.

The number of weapons that the GTA protagonist carries can rival a small army. There have been reports that GTA VI could be leaning towards a more RPG-like experience and weapon inventories.

Reports suggest GTA VI will have Max Payne 3-like weapon-carrying system, and the vehicle boot space acting as a full Inventory for the player.

3) Multiple Open-World Areas

GTA VI Fan Art

It has long been the ambition of Rockstar to incorporate the open-worlds from all the previous games into one giant map. However, doing it without any load times is quite difficult.

Perhaps, Rockstar could go down The Witcher 3 route, and introduce separate open-world areas that are connected by Fast Travel. GTA VI could include 'Airports' as a fast travel mechanic and allow players to travel between the open-world areas.

2) Revamping the combat system entirely

The combat system in GTA, for the most part, has been adequate at best. It isn't anything groundbreaking, but it isn't terrible either.

The combat system has a lot of room for improvement. Adding more depth to the combat system of GTA VI could benefit Rockstar a lot, but might alienate some of the more casual fanbase.

1) Open mission structure

The standard mission structure of GTA games hasn't seen much change since GTA III. The developers have received a lot of criticism when it comes to game design during the scripted story missions.

The criticism stems from the fact that GTA ultimately ends up feeling like two distinct games: with one half being an exciting open-world, and the other a restrictive linear game.

While some fans enjoy the scripted set pieces and action, a lot of players would appreciate more freedom in gameplay during the story missions of the game.