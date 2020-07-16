GTA 6: 5 things it can learn from Red Dead Redemption

The GTA franchise has evolved over the years to deliver quality games with each installment, improving on the previous releases by leaps and bounds. However, there were some complaints with GTA V regarding its mission structure and story.

The Red Dead Redemption franchise has also seen great success with its 2 games. It successfully managed to transport players back to the days of the outlaw and tell two of the very best stories in video gaming.

Both the series have seen immense success and are unique games in their own right. Therefore, there is a lot that Rockstar Games can learn from Red Dead Redemption 2, their most recent release.

There's plenty of elements from the Red Dead Redemption series that Rockstar can use to make GTA VI a much better experience.

5 Things Rockstar can learn from Red Dead Redemption for GTA VI

1) Slower pacing does not mean boring

It is true that both the games are vastly different in terms of tone, with Red Dead Redemption being more melancholic than the GTA games.

However, a slower pacing pays off quite wonderfully during big moments in the game. For example, the start of Red Dead Redemption 2 is deliberately slow and culminates in the exhilarating train robbery sequence.

The slow start builds up anticipation for the big payoffs. GTA VI's story will be helped a lot by a much more methodical pace, and let the players take in the city more.

2) Characters not caricatures

While GTA games have excelled by poking fun at modern society and media with sarcasm and satire, it can wear on the player after a point. After multiple entries in the franchise with the similarly satirical tone, perhaps GTA VI can change up things a little.

Red Dead Redemption 1 and 2 have some of the most fleshed-out and interesting characters in gaming history. Grand Theft Auto VI might benefit a lot from well-written characters that are more than just a caricature or a single punchline.

It is high-time for the GTA franchise to start fleshing out the supporting cast as well, rather than them existing as just a caricature written specifically for satire.

3) Realistic Combat

Red Dead Redemption excels by grounding the player in reality, and introducing combat mechanics. For example, the protagonists can only carry a certain number of weapons, and leave the rest on the horse's saddle.

This kind of lean towards a more realistic combat experience might provide GTA VI with a lot of much-needed depth in combat. Utilizing the car as an inventory for weapons should be an idea that Rockstar can explore.

2) Tighter Storytelling

While it is true that the story of Red Dead Redemption, both I and II are grand in scale, with tonnes of characters; the core of the story remains very personal.

GTA likes to introduce new characters and sub-plots every other mission or so. This makes for a more convoluted plot that doesn't pay off in the way players expect it to.

Red Dead Redemption tells a grand story, but remains true to its core and is a much more contained affair. This makes for a story that pays off emotionally as well.

1) Sympathetic Protagonist

Save for Niko Bellic, and maybe Franklin Clinton, the protagonists for all GTA games are hard characters to be sympathetic towards.

Both John Marston and Arthur Morgan are some of the best protagonists in video gaming history, and players can get behind the pair of them quite easily.

GTA VI could benefit a lot from having a protagonist who is both relatable and players are sympathetic towards.