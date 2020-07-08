GTA 6: 5 things Rockstar can learn from other games

Rockstar Games can vastly improve on previous GTA games by incorporating some elements of contemporary titles.

We list out five games that the publisher should take inspiration from for its upcoming GTA 6 offering.

Rockstar Games is one of the most — if not the most — successful AAA studios and publishers of all-time. They have continued to put out multiple successive titles like the GTA franchise, and have managed to maintain a level of consistency that is rare.

GTA 6 is most likely to be the next game by Rockstar, and according to a report from Kotaku, it was in the early stages of development as of April 2020.

While being great titles, the GTA games are far from perfect, and Rockstar can take inspiration from their peers in order to provide a better offering via GTA 6.

5 games that Rockstar can take inspiration from for GTA 6

5) The Witcher 3: Connected open worlds

The Witcher 3's take on the open world differed a lot from the conventional take on the genre. Instead of giving the player a single open-world area, it chose to have multiple open-world areas that together created a large map.

This approach would be perfect for GTA 6, as Rockstar will be able to incorporate multiple cities as open-world areas in the game, and players can choose to travel between locations.

The presence of fast SSDs in the PS5 means Rockstar will be able to cut down on load times, which is the only drawback of this approach.

4) Metal Gear Solid V: Phantom Pain: Mission structure

Metal Gear Solid V's open world was not nearly as interesting as GTA, but its approach to mission structure was far more engaging.

The open world of GTA, and the linear story missions, have never been complementary of each other. Meaning, while the player can choose to do as they please in the open world, their options become limited during missions.

GTA 6 can look to give players way more freedom in terms of how he/she wants to approach a certain mission.

3) Uncharted 4: Character development

While the GTA franchise has always been successful at giving players interesting and colourful characters, they haven't been particularly well-developed.

Save from Niko Bellic, there isn't enough characterisation in any GTA protagonist or supporting cast. Games like Uncharted 4, although linear, have been able to develop characters while also being fun to play.

Rockstar can look to provide a more well-developed protagonist in GTA 6.

2) Cyberpunk 2077: Character customisation

Although the game isn't out yet, we know from what has been released so far that Cyberpunk 2077 is going to have a very-extensive character creation suite.

GTA games have allowed players to customise their apparel and appearance to a degree, but fully customising a character hasn't been an option in the series.

Perhaps GTA 6 can be the first single-player experience where users will have complete control over the character, akin to GTA: Online.

1) Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: Systems-based open world

While both the games are drastically different in tone, setting and genre; there is still a lot to learn from Legend of Zelda.

The game has a number of systems that react to each other, and complement each other in a way that has never been seen before in video games.

GTA V did have a Stock Market system that is directly influenced by game actions, and incorporating more elements that interact with each other directly in GTA 6 would be much-appreciated by the fans.