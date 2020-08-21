GTA 6: 5 things Rockstar can learn from other games for the next installment

GTA VI, reportedly in early stages of development according to a report from Kotaku, is without a doubt, one of the most anticipated titles in recent memory. With Rockstar announcing plans for a re-release of GTA V on next-gen consoles, fans felt a little let down as they were hoping for GTA VI to be unveiled as the first next-gen title from Rockstar.

It is still entirely possible for Rockstar to release GTA VI as a next-gen title later in the console cycle, which means that there is plenty of time for them to polish the game. Rockstar has a solid reputation as a Triple-A studio that gives each title the required time it needs in development.

Here we take a look at some elements from other games Rockstar can look to for inspiration for GTA VI.

Five things Rockstar can learn from other games for GTA VI

5) Mafia II- More consistent tone in storytelling and game

Some players love the ridiculous nature of the GTA franchise, with San Andreas being one especially wacky entry in the series. However, GTA IV dialed back on that aspect to deliver a much more grounded experience.

V seemed like the sweet spot, but at times came off as Rockstar overcompensating for the previous title, and its tone was all over the place. Mafia II is the perfect example of a game that perfectly managed its tone.

Mafia II's story is more contained, but that does not mean it lacks spectacle or humor. Rockstar can learn much from Mafia II in terms of how to balance a game's tone to perfection.

4) Red Dead Redemption 2- More meaningful characters

Another one of Rockstar's titles, Red Dead Redemption, excelled at creating memorable and impactful characters that players could connect with. Save for the protagonists and a few stand-outs; the GTA franchise severely lacks memorable characters.

Rockstar's portrayal of female characters in the franchise leaves much to be desired and has significant room for improvement. It is surprising as Rockstar was successful in creating memorable and meaningful female characters in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Fans can only hope Rockstar is able to create much more fleshed out and multi-dimensional characters in the next game and not just play to stereotypes of the genre.

3) Sleeping Dogs- Entertaining combat

Combat in the GTA franchise has been restricted to gunplay and the occasional melee button to punch and kick enemies. While it is functional and does not beget criticism from the fanbase, there is significant room for improvement.

A great example of a game that does open-world as well as great combat is Sleeping Dogs. One of the game's best aspects is its martial-arts combat style that keeps players engaged for hours on end.

While we're not suggesting GTA to turn into the Batman Arkham franchise, great combat goes a long way in making a game great.

2) Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain- Freedom of play

The GTA franchise has always had somewhat of an identity crisis, with it being an open-world game but extremely linear and restrictive during the missions. The player is forced to go down a strict, beaten path that kills replayability.

There is rarely any incentive in replaying missions as they will go down much the same way as the first time. Games like Metal Gear Solid V proved that freedom of gameplay in a game could never be overlooked.

Allowing players to come up with their own solutions to a mission and having all the freedom to execute it will, for sure, make GTA VI a better game.

1) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt- Quality and Quantity

The Witcher 3 truly set the benchmark to what other open-world games are now compared to. The game is packed with great content every step of the way, and the player can spend 100+ hours exploring the game.

The game accomplishes this by filling a huge map with quality content throughout. No aspect of the game is undercooked, and is complete with all the necessary polish and details.

The Witcher 3 does not compromise in either quality or quantity, and is something the GTA franchise can have more of.