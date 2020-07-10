GTA 6: 5 things from GTA Online that Rockstar Games must improve in the next game

There are few online multiplayer games that do so many things right like GTA Online does.

These are still some things Rockstar must fix come the next installment in the series, GTA 6.

Online version of GTA 6 (Picture Credits: mrbossftw, youtube)

GTA Online, as it stands today, is one of the best online multiplayer games you can play. It is so popular that when GTA V releases on the PS5 in 2021, the game will be available as a standalone free game for three months.

The GTA Online experience is one that rewards excess and encourages you to buy the most amount of property, the fastest cars and the most ludicrous jets.

At the core of the GTA Online experience is wall-to-wall craziness. It ditches all pretense of realism, and instead, gives players over-the-top story moments as well as bizarre game modes that are endlessly fun.

While it may be one of the most-addictive online experiences, there are still a lot of things that Rockstar Games must improve to deliver a better experience in GTA 6. It has to be noted that the release date for GTA 6 is yet to be announced.

5 things Rockstar must improve about GTA Online in GTA 6

5) Fun game modes at launch

To think that the central experience of GTA Online, the Heists, were missing from the game for about two years is bizzare. Players have grown to love the Heists as their favourite game mode, as it offers a ton of money as well as great and enjoyable gameplay. Heists can be played with friends or by entering matchmaking.

They are simply the best part about GTA Online, but they weren't in the game at launch. If GTA 6's online component is to introduce a Heists-style game mode, then it should be present at launch.

4) Balancing issues

Balancing has always been a problem in GTA Online, as players have access to a huge arsenal of weapons and vehicles at their disposal early on. Your success in the game depends a lot on the amount of money and RP you make. Therefore, seasoned players have a distinct advantage over newer players.

Griefers and other pesky players go around Los Santos blowing things up in their Opressor MKII, making things difficult for other players. Introducing a slightly-more balanced experience come might have made GTA Online slightly more welcoming to newer players. This needs to be thought of when GTA 6 is rolled out.

3) Small player count in freemode

The number of players that can roam around in freemode in GTA Online is limited to only 30. Given the size of the open world, this does seem like a very small number.

It is true that more players means more chaos, which is the reason why people play GTA Online. While this will further increase balancing issues, once Rockstar can sort out their matchmaking, it should be no problem come GTA 6.

2) Better tutorial

While players can jump straight into GTA Online and figure out things for themselves, it is slightly daunting. The game has simply way too many things for new players to understand quickly.

The tutorial level in GTA Online is laughably bad. It does little in way of making the player feel comfortable about the game mechanics, and the things they can do. While a tutorial mission or level might not be the answer, Rockstar must figure out a way to let new players learn how the game works in their newest offering, GTA 6.

1) Insanely slow matchmaking

When GTA Online came out, people experienced increasingly large time waits between games, due to the extremely slow matchmaking. Players expected Rockstar to have patched this issue in a later update, but so far, no apparent improvement is yet to be seen. The time between two games is simply too much, and gets in the way of enjoying the game. This should not be the case when GTA 6 is released.

While the SSDs on the next-gen consoles will help with the load time, matchmaking needs to be sorted out by Rockstar when GTA 6's online component is out.