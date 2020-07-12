GTA 6: 5 things Rockstar should not take from previous titles

Rockstar Games has done a great job so far with building upon each subsequent release in the GTA franchise.

However, these are some improvements Rockstar must make in the next game.

Rahul Bhushan

(picture credits: optocrypto)

Rockstar Games is one of the very few AAA developers that has been nearly perfectly consistent with their titles over the years. The GTA franchise hasn't ever seen a lacklustre entry in the franchise to date.

Game development is an extremely taxing endeavour and Rockstar has been known to take a lot of time developing their titles, giving each title the care it deserves.

Rockstar Games' work culture has repeatedly been brought into question, especially regarding the year-long crunch periods. GTA VI is reportedly in the early stages of development as of April 2020 and details have been scarce.

Here are a few things Rockstar shouldn't carry over from previous titles.

5 Things Rockstar must not carry over to GTA 6 from previous titles

5) Rigid Mission Structure

Every GTA game has almost felt like playing 2 different games: with complete freedom, while free-roaming and the rigid, linear structure during Story missions.

The game's core mission structure hasn't changed since GTA III and it is time for Rockstar to switch things up regarding this aspect of game design.

4) Lack of player choice

GTA games have offered some player choice in the past, with letting players take some key decisions that affect gameplay. However, Rockstar can look to provide more choices to players and letting them take control of the narrative.

This does not mean complete control such as in RPGs, but some amount of control over key decisions in the game might do the franchise a lot of good.

This would add to the replayability of the game as each playthrough will uncover different possibilities.

3) Lacklustre Combat

Despite everything that the GTA franchise does excellently, the combat has never been the series' strong suit. GTA V had adequate to decent combat but lacked any sort of depth.

Perhaps GTA VI can take advantage of the next-gen hardware and revamp the combat system completely. Tighter controls and more mobile characters would be a welcome change.

2) Filler Missions

The franchise has always had a large number of missions in each of their games. Understandably, the games had missions that are somewhat redundant.

However, if GTA VI can eliminate the need for pointless filler missions that only involve talking to a character, or tailing a character, it would be much appreciated.

Perhaps these missions only act as exposition or to break up the action, but they do stick out like a sore thumb in an otherwise great game.

1) Inconsistent Tone

This is more to do with the inconsistency in the tone of the last installment, Grand Theft Auto V. While the game sometimes delves into deeper, more nuanced topics like torture and the ramifications of violence, it is handled with the grace of a bull in a china shop.

The tone in the games has been all over the place, with it bouncing from its lighthearted sections to somewhat dark and serious topics. If the next decides to follow a more grounded and serious tone, then it must stick with it throughout the game.