GTA 6: All we know so far about the game

The major source for information regarding GTA VI came as a result of an investigation by Kotaku into Rockstar's work culture.

The game is said to be in early stages of development as of April 2020.

GTA VI

The PS5 Reveal Event took place on the 11th of June and Rockstar Games came through with a huge announcement at the very start of the event. Much to fans' disappointment, it wasn't news of the much-awaited GTA VI, but was a trailer for GTA V 'Expanded and Enhanced' version coming to PS5 in 2021.

However, given how much time Rockstar likes to give to each title in development, their choice to not reveal any information about GTA VI seems fair. Red Dead Redemption 2, the studio's last title came out in 2018 and was a massive task in development.

News and reports of excruciating crunch time at Rockstar started making the rounds, and the company's work culture was brought into question, among other big studios. Kotaku's investigation into Rockstar's work culture resulted in the biggest source of information regarding GTA VI.

The report from Kotaku suggested that GTA VI might be a smaller game at launch, and Rockstar will build on the game with updates, much like GTA: Online. The reports suggested that the game is in early development as of April 2020.

Here is all we know regarding information on GTA VI, according to the report by Kotaku.

GTA VI: What we Know So Far

1) GTA VI will be set in Vice City, a Southern American city, and parts of Liberty City

(picture credits: whatculture gaming)

Fans have been demanding a return to Vice City ever since the release of GTA: Vice City back in 2002. Although the news hasn't been confirmed by Rockstar, it almost seems certain that the game will be majorly set in the Miami-inspired city.

It will also include a Southern American city area inspired by Rio de Janerio in Brazil and some playable areas of Liberty City (akin to the Lundeloff level in GTA V).

2) The game will be set in the 80s

(picture credits: Pinterest)

Rockstar and other studios have mentioned the complexities and issues regarding a game being set in modern times, and how it becomes dated with time. Therefore, a return to the 80s seems likely on the cards.

This will be extremely well received by the fans who previously loved Rockstar's foray into the 80s with GTA: Vice City and GTA: Vice City Stories.

There is major traction to the rumour that Rockstar might be ditching the multiple protagonist structure of GTA V. This means that GTA VI may have only a single protagonist in the game.

3) It takes major inspiration from Netflix's Narcos

(picture credits: the Indian express)

Narcos was one of Netflix's most popular TV dramas of the decade, and one of the best shows on the platform. Its portrayal of Pablo Escobar's drug empire in Colombia will serve as the major inspiration for GTA VI.

GTA VI will likely focus on the protagonist rising the ranks in a cartel and building their empire.