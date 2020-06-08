GTA 6 launch date: Predicting when the next game will release

GTA VI is perhaps the most anticipated title in Rockstar Games' history and has reportedly been in development since 2012.

It has been nearly 7 years since a new GTA game has released, and fans are clamoring for a return to Vice City.

(picture credits: firstpost)

GTA 6 has always been the hot topic of conversation ever since GTA 5 was released in 2013. The success of GTA 5 has set the bars high for GTA 6. It is by far the most anticipated title in the GTA franchise.

The reason being Rockstar Games' earlier model of releasing games within a year or two year's gap was altered significantly by GTA IV, Red Dead Redemption, and GTA 5.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was released in 2018, 5 years after the release for their last game, GTA 5. Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best AAA games of the decade, with the signature Rockstar polish and eye for detail.

Therefore, Rockstar Games taking their time with GTA 6 is ultimately a good thing, as the final product will be benefitted from a longer development period.

GTA 6's Launch date predictions and game details

Reports suggest GTA VI will also feature a fictitious South American city (screenshot from Max Payne 3)

It has been nearly 7 years since a GTA game has been released, but Rockstar have kept the players busy with GTA: Online, which is a different experience itself.

GTA: Online has been a resounding success and the gift that keeps on giving. Major reports have come out suggesting that the game has been in early stages of development since 2012.

Gamers have been clamoring for a return to Vice City with GTA 6, and it looks like those wishes may be answered with the game taking players back to the Miami-inspired playground.

Reports have also suggested the game will be set in the 80s and will have younger versions of GTA characters such as Martin Madrazo.

A return to the 80s and Vice City seems to be a great prospect for players. Some reports have suggested that the game will also feature a fictional South American city as part of the game.

This is exciting news for fans as this might be an indication towards a larger open-world, even larger than the 5 fictitious states of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Due to the scope of the game, fans can expect the game to come out in the late 2022 or early 2023 for next-gen consoles such as PS5 and Xbox Series X and the PC.