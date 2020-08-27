GTA 6 potential open-world locations: London, Vice City, and more

The hype for the next installment in the GTA franchise is beyond compare, and possibly more than any other game in the franchise's history. Rockstar will be under extreme pressure to deliver another hit, but the studio has been able to maintain a level of consistency that is rare in Triple-A gaming.

The next game in the series, possibly GTA VI, as reported by Kotaku, is in early development as of April 2020. Rockstar will be looking to up the ante in a big way and perhaps even experiment with new ideas and locations of the GTA franchise to explore next.

There is intense debate and speculation over the location of the next GTA game, and here we look at ones with the most potential.

GTA 6: Potential open-world locations

1) Vice City



Ever since players were first introduced to this neon playground all the way back in 2002, fans have been demanding a return to it. GTA Vice City Stories was a nice little trip back down memory lane, but now fans want the next-gen treatment.

Vice City is the most popular open-world location for the next game on the internet, and understandably so. The city already has a lot of emotional weight attached to it, and fans will surely appreciate the game being set in Vice City.

The GTA franchise is no stranger to visiting cities previously explored in earlier games. Such as GTA V taking players back to Los Santos, which was the primary location in San Andreas.

2) London



The USA is extremely central to the themes of the GTA franchise, and some would say it is at the heart of the series. American media, pop culture, and politics have been the subject of the satire and parody of GTA.

An American setting is essential to the franchise, but perhaps it is time for Rockstar to explore other countries. London would be an absolutely great pick for the next game.

The UK has previously been explored in some games, but England provides a great backdrop as the cities are simply brimming with personality and culture. London could prove to be the next popular open-world location in the franchise.

3) Liberty City



If the next game were to take place in Liberty City, it would undoubtedly become the most visited city in the franchise's history. There is no doubt that the city is an absolute wonder of game development, and has a certain charm to it.

The location of Liberty City is one that excels in its cold and oppressive feel, as the skyscrapers tower over the player and beaches are replaced with cold, endless waters underneath the bridge.

Liberty City is a pretty great location, but one fans feel they have explored already quite a bit.

4) Russia/Eastern European Cities



There have been several Russian characters in the game, as well as other Eastern-European characters such as Niko Belic, but a game is yet to take place outside of the United States in the franchise. (not counting GTA: London 1969 expansion pack)

Russian politics and gang culture is a fascinating subject for the GTA games to explore, but one that needs a certain level of nuance and maturity. The franchise would benefit from a change of scenery in a big way.

The vastly different feel of Eastern European countries would provide fans of the franchise with a fresh, new perspective that is sure to be appreciated.