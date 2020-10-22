GTA 6 Release Date: When can the fans expect the game to come out?

For a game that doesn't have so much as a promotional image in its way, GTA 6 sure is one of the more talked about titles on the internet. As is the case with any major franchise, once fans are done playing a game, they've already begun counting the days till the next game in the series comes out.

Fans who were done playing through Michael, Franklin, and Trevor's adventures back in 2013 have spent nearly 7 years speculating the possibilities of the next GTA game. Meanwhile, Rockstar Games had been hard at work, putting out an instant classic in Red Dead Redemption II.

Thus, it is understandable that GTA 6 is probably a ways off at the moment, and because Rockstar has remained so quiet regarding the return of the franchise, it looks like they are holding their cards close to the chest.

When can fans expect GTA 6 to come out?

GTA 6's supposed map "leak."

Fans have been chomping at the bit for Rockstar to come out with any sort of news regarding GTA 6. In its absence, players have been jumping at just about everything that bears some semblance of hope for the next game in the series.

From supposedly cryptic messages in The Weeknd's video, Rockstar's job listings, and map "leaks," it is clear that fans have been starved of information regarding the next GTA game.

It also doesn't help that Rockstar has been focusing their efforts on GTA V's re-release on the PS5 instead of keeping fans in the loop regarding the sequel.

On average, a game's development the size of GTA can take upwards of 2 years, and since Rockstar has recently wrapped work on RDR 2 (2018), GTA 6 is probably up for a reveal anytime in late-2021 or early 2022.

That puts the game's release from anywhere between late 2022 to 2023, maybe even 2024, if Rockstar plans to avoid mandatory crunch this time around.