GTA 6: Rumours that you need to know

GTA fans have been ardently waiting for the sixth instalment of the series, GTA 6.

Since GTA 5 was released in 2013, there have been no signs of a new GTA game. However, there have been many rumours doing the rounds. Even though Rockstar has not announced anything officially yet, here are a few rumours that may satisfy your GTA 6 craving.

Way back in 2013, Leslie Benzies, president of Rockstar North, said that the team conceived ideas about GTA 6 and that they would pick the right one when the time came. He also said that the place of occurrence of the game and the story would play an important role in the missions.

GTA 6 Rumours

According to Kotaku, the new GTA is in the works and would be released as a slightly smaller game that will be expanded through regular updates.

According to the claims of JackOLantern1982, a Reddit user, there are many rumours that have been doing the rounds. Here are a few of them:

1. The new GTA game is set in Vice City (location of the fourth game in the GTA series) and some place that is inspired by Rio de Janeiro.

2. The game would not be very realistic, especially compared to Red Dead Redemption II.

3. It would be set in the 1970s and 1980s. So be prepared for a blast of classic old hit songs of that era.

4. It would be heavily inspired from Narcos, a Netflix show (Netflix fans, rejoice!).

5. The weather would play an important role in the game-play.

According to Fireden, there would be four main characters that include two police officers and two members of the gang. There would be crazy plot twists in the storyline. GTA 6 would have significantly more dialogues than GTA 5.

GTA 6: Release Date

Hopefully there would be male as well as female protagonists in GTA 6.

Rockstar has not announced a release date for GTA 6 yet. But there are speculations stating that it would release in late 2021 or 2022.

It may get delayed further, so don’t keep your hopes up. But you can cheer up a bit because many sources as of 2020 are of the opinion that the game is in the early works.

P.S. – I really hope that GTA 6 gets a female protagonist / antagonist alongside her male counterpart.