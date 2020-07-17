GTA 6: Ranking rumours from worst to best

Rockstar Games have been greatly instrumental in making the open-world genre as popular as it is today. And the GTA franchise has been their crown jewel.

GTA 6 was reportedly in the early stages of development, as of April 2020, but some details have nevertheless made their way onto the internet. The biggest source of information regarding GTA 6 has been a report by Kotaku, which was the result of an investigation into Rockstar's work culture.

There are some rumours that have fans excited for the next open-world magnum opus by Rockstar, and some that have raised the eyebrows of fans.

Here, we look at some of the worst and best rumours online, regarding GTA 6.

GTA 6 rumours: The worst and best ones

Worst rumours

1) Chapter system akin to Red Dead Redemption

Rockstar's other games, such as Red Dead Redemption and Max Payne 3, play out in chapters. Meaning, the game is divided into several chapters marked by different points in the story.

While the Red Dead Redemption games are also open-world, they put a lot of emphasis on narratives and story, which is helped by the chapter-wise break up.

In the GTA franchise, the narrative and story is well-appreciated, but aren't the main reasons why people buy these games.

2) Episodic release

The episodic release structure, popularised by the Hitman series by IO Interactive, works well for certain games only. If GTA 6 is released in parts, it is sure to dampen a lot of fans' experience of the game.

This sort of episodic release structure is suited to Hitman, as there were levels in the game that encouraged replayability, and almost demanded several playthroughs. This way fans could truly experience each level.

The approach wouldn't work for GTA 6 because it is an open-world game, and players would like to experience all of the game's content at once.

Best rumours

1) Lean towards realistic RPG

According to rumours from several sources on the internet, Rockstar are planning to lean into some RPG elements like inventory in GTA 6, akin to the Red Dead Redemption franchise.

These rumours suggest that the car boot will essentially act as an inventory and storage space for weapons and items, just like in Red Dead Redemption 2's horse saddlebags.

This means the player will only be able to carry a small number of weapons in person, and rely on their cars to give them the advantage by acting as an inventory.

2) Inspired by Netflix's Narcos

There are rumours that suggest the game will be taking place in the 80s, and follow the protagonist's rise in a drug cartel. The story of GTA 6 would benefit a lot by taking inspiration from Narcos.

According to rumours, the hit Netflix series is the primary inspiration for the story of GTA 6. The fast-paced crime epic is a fantastic source of inspiration, and Rockstar have had a history of borrowing the best elements from TV series and movies.

3) Vice City will be the primary location

Players have been clamoring for a return to Vice City for a long time, and Rockstar might just deliver on these expectations with GTA 6.

According to rumours, GTA Vice City will be one of several open-world areas in the game that the player can travel to and from.

Vice City is one of the best locations in a videogame ever, and a return to its Miami-inspired streets would be a welcome change of scenery for fans.