One of the biggest functions of the Internet in the gaming community is to keep the rumour mill turning, and fanning the flames of speculation. GTA VI, although not been confirmed by Rockstar Games yet, has already been the subject of much speculation amongst the fanbase.

An early report by Kotaku suggested that the game has been in the stages of early development as of April 2020. However, there hasn't been much in the way of GTA VI news since, but rumours are aplenty, and fans are clamouring for some form of communication from Rockstar.

Here we take a look at some of the most popular rumours on the Internet and rate them according to probability, with 10 being highly probable and 1 being unrealistic.

Rating GTA VI Rumours according to probability

1) Return to Vice City

Vice City has been the subject of many a fans' adoration, and the major sentiment amongst the community is for the franchise to return to the Miami-inspired city for the next-instalment.

This is one option that Rockstar might actually be looking at, as each location in the franchise has been revisited in a mainline entry: Liberty City in GTA IV and San Andreas in GTA V. However, Vice City hasn't seen an update since GTA Vice City Stories.

Fans are hoping that they will get to feel the nostalgia of driving down familiar streets in the next GTA game. However, there hasn't been any concrete information that indicates a return to the fan-favourite location.

Rating: 9/10

2) A Southern-American City as a second open-world area

This rumour also stemmed from the Kotaku report that suggested that GTA VI, under the working title of PROJECT AMERICAS, was looking to develop a Southern-American city inspired by Rio as a second open-world area.

This would mean that the player will be able to travel back and forth from two separate open-worlds. This very well could be the case with Rockstar looking to full advantage of the powerful next-gen hardware.

However, reducing load times between areas has always been a significant concern for open-world games with most studios preferring to have little to no loading time throughout the game world.

Rating: 6/10

3) An 80s setting

Similar to GTA Vice City, major fan speculation is that the next game is likely to be set in the 80s. This has multiple reasons why it could be probable:

i)The apparent reason being that the current subculture such as Retrowave have reignited the fans' obsession concerning all things 80s. Therefore, GTA can capitalize on this current wave and deliver the 80s dreamland that the fans have been demanding.

ii) Games set in modern or the contemporary era always run the risk of becoming dated as time progresses. Therefore, a GTA game set in the 80s is dated by design and therefore does not run that risk

Rating: 8/10