GTA 6: Should the game be released in episodes?

As has become customary during a game's developmental cycle, as time passes, more and more rumors start appearing online. GTA 6 is no different, as even without Rockstar Games so much as confirming its existence in development, the internet has already built up several elaborate fan theories.

GTA 6 has been one of the most widely discussed games on the internet, and rightfully so. Each release in the Grand Theft Auto franchise comes with years of fanfare behind it and fans lining up for miles outside of stores upon release.

They are nothing short of a global event, but a rumor that circulated online a while back might put a dampener on things. There were reports of GTA 6 being an episodic release (think 2016's Hitman), and fans were confused as to what this could mean.

Would an episodic release work for GTA 6?

Image credits: IO Interactive

An episodic release would mean that GTA 6 would essentially be released in parts. This practice is commonplace with online games, where the game evolves as a result of periodic updates. And recently, single-player titles have been experimenting with this idea.

Offerings like Hitman have worked wonders with an episodic release. This was because players had more time at each level and got to explore it fully. However, the sequel dropped the episodic release structure for a more straightforward release.

The episodic release structure doesn't lend itself to games with a heavy focus on storytelling, like GTA. This is because players have to engage themselves in other activities while waiting for the next part of the story to arrive, taking away from the game's narrative.

While games like Hitman, with arguably lesser focus on story, will benefit from an episodic release, the same cannot be said for games like GTA 6. However, if Rockstar can figure out how to make these episodes work, it is perhaps the next logical step.

One of the strongest critiques against Rockstar's GTA franchise has been that it has not innovated much since the days of GTA 3. Perhaps this could allow the publisher to bring something new to the table and surprise everyone.