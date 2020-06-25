GTA 6: Top 5 things fans would love to see in the game

GTA 6 is one of the most hotly anticipated titles in the GTA franchise, and no information apart from a Kotaku report is available.

Here are 5 things that fans would love to see in the upcoming game.

Rahul Bhushan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

(picture credits: gizchina)

GTA games have always been one of the most hotly anticipated titles before their release. GTA V was an unbelievably large success for Rockstar Games, selling over 11.21 million copies in the first 24 hours of its release.

It soon became one of the highest-selling video games of all time and is one of the most valuable properties of entertainment. Rockstar Games' track record has been nothing short of brilliant, with back-to-back hits like Red Dead Redemption 2, and GTA 5 before it.

The expectations from the next installment in the GTA franchise are sky-high, with fans expecting Rockstar to innovate in the genre they helped make popular. Although, Red Dead Redemption was praised for its story, open-world details, and characters; it was criticized for its outdated game structure.

It is brilliantly explained in this video by NakeyJakey:

So, Rockstar has big shoes to fill with the next GTA, and here are 5 things fans would love to see in GTA VI.

GTA VI: 5 Things Fans Would Love to See

5) More Character Customization

Advertisement

GTA Online's character creation is brilliant Concept Ma Concept Mapp

TA franchise has reveled in its open-world and allowed you to customize your character's appearance in terms of clothing and hair; it doesn't allow you to build your own character. That is because the GTA franchise focuses on giving you characters to play as, and not insert yourself in the story. Perhaps, a lean towards an RPG-style open-world game might change things up for the franchise, and hopefully for the better.

4) Return of iconic cities from previous games

There are a few things as nostalgic as visiting a location from previous games. Players rushed back to Grove Street as soon as they got their hands on GTA V and went back to Los Santos.

With strong speculation that GTA VI will be set in Vice City, and Rockstar's ambition to integrate the game worlds of all their previous games, GTA VI might just be the game they decide to do it in.

Taking advantage of the next-gen console hardware like PS5 and Xbox Series X might just result in Rockstar Games developing a much larger game in terms of scale.

3) In-Depth Management Sim

(picture credits: newsegg)

Managing your own vast criminal empire by the way of submenus and systems sounds like something that the GTA franchise would have done by now, and in a way, they have.

GTA: Online, on a fundamental level involves the player managing their properties and holdings to increase profitability. Increasing inventory and selling it off is an important aspect of being a business owner in GTA: Online.

Perhaps having a criminal empire management simulator would add much-needed depth to the GTA gameplay.

2) Improved Combat

The previous games' combat has been adequate at best (picture credits: cinemablend)

While there is nothing broken, or disappointing about the combat in GTA games, it does leave much to be desired. The cover system is adequate, and the gunplay is decent. However, the game can always improve and introduce more depth.

Reports of a Max Payne-like weapon management system had been floating around on the internet. In Max Payne 3, players would only be able to carry a maximum of 3 guns at once, i.e., 2 pistols and a Two-Handed gun such as SMG and Assault Rifles.

Perhaps adding more realism to the GTA franchise, and not have the character carry an entire army's worth of weaponry on themselves at all times might result in some good.

1) An Intense Narrative

(picture credits: Reddit)

While some players enjoyed the return to a more light-hearted tone in GTA V, a lot of players missed the grit and darker themes of GTA IV.

With reports of the game being heavily inspired by Netflix's Narcos, it might do the game a lot of good if it manages to emulate the hit tv series' tone. A more intense yet enjoyable narrative will be extremely well received by fans.

There are strong rumors that suggest that the game will have twice the amount of written dialogues than the first game and will feature the protagonist as part of a drug cartel.

A more intense narrative like the one in Red Dead Redemption 2 will be received very positively by the fanbase.