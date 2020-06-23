GTA 6 will not be coming out for the PS5 anytime soon, says former producer at Rockstar Games

Darion Lowenstein, who has previously worked with Rockstar explained why GTA 5 is getting a release before GTA 6 on PS5.

GTA V's release on the PS5 in 2021 will mean that the game would be then available on 3 different console generations.

Rockstar Games dropped huge news regarding the GTA franchise on the next-gen consoles such as PS5. However, much to fans' disappointment, it wasn't a reveal or confirmation of the much-awaited GTA VI.

Instead, it was the trailer for GTA V 'Expanded and Enhanced' for the PS5, to be released in 2021. Fans were sent into a frenzy and the trailer quickly got more dislikes than likes on Rockstar's Youtube Channel.

While the majority of disappointment stemmed from the fact that GTA VI wasn't announced, a lot of players felt Rockstar was milking GTA V for all its worth. GTA V's release on the PS5 in 2021 will mean that the game would be then available across 3 different console generations: PS3, PS4, and now the PS5.

Game producer, Darion Lowenstein, who has worked with Rockstar on previous titles has a pretty active profile on TikTok. He recently spoke about why he feels GTA V is getting a release before GTA 6 on Sony PlayStation 5.

He cites two reasons why he feels Rockstar made the decision to release a next-gen version of GTA V before GTA VI.

Why GTA V is being released on the PS5 before GTA VI, according to former producer at Rockstar

Reason #1: Developmental concerns for next-gen consoles

The first reason cited by Darion Lowenstein was the fact that next-gen consoles are generally harder to develop for. The all new hardware and developmental kits can take time getting used to.

He was quoted as saying: "I've made games for a lot of new consoles. It's really hard, tech is constantly changing and it's hard to make a triple-A game at launch. You just need more time."

AAA games can be extremely hard to develop at launch, and given how much time Rockstar dedicates to giving the players a polished experience, this seems like an intelligent move.

Reason #2: Financial success of GTA V

GTA V has reportedly made over $6 Billion and is one of the best-selling video games of all time. With the continued success of GTA: Online and the amount of revenue it generates on a daily basis, it gives Rockstar the incentive to release a next-gen version of the game on PS5.

DarionL explained in his video: "If I had to guess, I'd say GTA 6 isn't ready and GTA 5 will provide a nice stream of income and a fun Grand Theft Auto experience that everybody knows and loves within a year of the PlayStation 5 launching."