GTA 6 wishlist: 5 things fans want to see in the game

GTA 6 has to be the most-anticipated title from Rockstar Games yet, with fan expectations rising as the days pass by.

The studio has been able to deliver on expectations consistently in the past, and it remains to be seen how the new title pans out.

Picture credits: thear, YouTube

Rockstar Games has been known to deliver on high expectations time and time again, as seen with their GTA franchise, which includes some of the most-beloved games in the history of video games.

Following up on a GTA game has to be a daunting task, even for Rockstar. But they have proved over and over that their dedication and attention to detail will always result in a quality product.

Rockstar remains one of the few AAA studios that consistently puts out titles that are worth the $60 price tag. With GTA 6 reportedly in the early stages of development, fans cannot contain their excitement.

Here, we look at some things fans would love to see included in GTA 6.

5 things fans want to see in GTA 6

5) More RPG elements

Fans are rallying behind the idea of more RPG elements like maintaining health, physique and more customisation in appearance in the next GTA game. These were previously seen in GTA: San Andreas, where the player could go to the gym to upgrade CJ's physique.

While fans are not expecting Rockstar to change gears completely and shift the game into a full-fledged RPG, leaning into some of these elements might benefit GTA 6.

4) Connected open worlds

Concept map for GTA VI

Rumours are swelling that GTA 6 will include multiple open-world areas, which has fans excited at the prospect. This is akin to The Witcher 3, where the game world is essentially several open-worlds linked together.

The GTA franchise has had some of the most iconic open-world cities, and linking most of them together in GTA 6 as playable areas will be greatly appreciated by fans.

3) Great 80s soundtrack

GTA games have had great soundtrack since the very beginning, and games like GTA: Vice City are remembered fondly for their awesome, 80s-inspired soundtrack.

With reports coming out suggesting that GTA 6 will be set in the 80s again, a solid soundtrack is what fans will expect from Rockstar yet again.

2) Return of iconic characters

Rockstar will have to maintain a level of balance when it comes to relying on nostalgia. For instance, fans would appreciate the return of some iconic characters, but only if done sparingly. Otherwise, the charm is lost.

Many would appreciate fan-favourite GTA characters like Tommy Vercetti popping up in the story of GTA 6, but such returns has to be done only when required.

1) Single customisable protagonist

Perhaps, making a fully customisable protagonist is still a ways off for Rockstar, as they tend to provide already-realised characters to players.

However, the studio should take the leap and give players the option to customise and develop their own characters, much like Cyberpunk 2077 or Mass Effect. This would mean a more RPG-like GTA 6, but it will be appreciated by fans.