GTA: Ranking Android games in order of difficulty

The GTA series is one of the most famous video game franchises of all time. With the growing popularity of mobile gaming, a few of these games that were earlier available for PS4 and PC, have been ported over to Android and iOS.

While many people like to play the popular open-world games on their smartphones, few of them believe that the controls are too touchy to get accustomed to.

GTA Android games ranked on the basis of difficulty

Below is a list of the GTA Android games ranked on the basis of their difficulty:

5. GTA III

GTA III. Image: Google Play.

To mark the 10th anniversary of GTA III, Rockstar Games released a mobile version of the game. The game has button layouts on the screen which you can tweak to suit your preference. The gameplay is simple and addictive, while the game is the most straightforward GTA Android game that you can play on your smartphone.

4. GTA: Chinatown Wars

GTA: Chinatown Wars. Image: Pocket Gamer.

The controls of GTA: Chinatown Wars will take some time to get used to, but will certainly not ruin the excitement of the game. Just make sure that you watch the tutorial missions carefully as they will help to improve your driving ability and gameplay significantly.

3. GTA: Liberty City Stories

GTA: Liberty City Stories. Image: Wallpaper Vista.

Missions in the Android version of GTA Liberty City are deliberately cut short, to make way for compact mobile-play sessions. The game will not take a long time to complete, and if you feel uncomfortable with virtual controls, you can easily shift to a controller.

2. GTA: Vice City

GTA: Vice City. Image: Cult of Android.

Driving cars is a pain in GTA: Vice City. They have poor handling, and it is challenging to make turns and navigate around the city. Make sure to switch to the first-person mode while shooting as it increases the accuracy of the shot.

1. GTA: San Andreas

GTA: San Andreas. Image: CellularNews.

GTA: San Andreas is already known for its difficult missions, and the Android version is unforgiving when it comes to mobile controls. Missions like OG Loc and End of the Line are tedious and very difficult to accomplish.