GTA: Best supporting characters in the franchise

The GTA franchise has provided gamers with some of the best characters in videogames, and not just the protagonists.

These characters left their mark in the gaming community and are some of the best characters in the GTA franchise.

GTA: San Andreas Poster

The GTA franchise is built on the backs of its great characters, and not just the protagonists. The series is well known to draw from mainstream pop-culture and media to develop its characters and has created some memorable ones through the years.

The protagonists of the GTA franchise have sometimes been either hit or miss, but the franchise has never failed to create compelling and memorable side characters.

These characters add personality to the game and showcase the brilliant writing of Rockstar Games.

Top 5 Best Supporting Characters in GTA Games

5) Lamar Davis, GTA V

Lamar Davis

Lamar Davis is a childhood friend of one of the protagonists of GTA V: Franklin Clinton. Lamar is the polar opposite of Franklin in terms of personality; while Franklin is more centred, Lamar likes to go off the handle.

Perhaps one of the funniest characters in the series, Lamar Davis is simply a great presence to have around. Constantly making jokes at the expense of every character on screen, Lamar is a genius-level roast master.

Lamar does not share Franklin's ambition of evolving beyond the 'hood' and would much rather stick to his roots. Hence, he doesn't follow Franklin when he moves out of the hood.

4) Kent Paul, GTA: Vice City

Kent Paul

Kent Paul is the manager of Love Fist, the biggest hair metal sensation of the 80s in GTA Vice City. He is somewhat of an annoying Englishman and a bit of a loudmouth.

Kent Paul eventually grows on the player as one of the funniest characters to have around. Paul is Rockstar's way of poking fun at the music industry and its colourful and shady personalities.

3) Lance Vance, GTA Vice City

Lance Vance

Lance is one of the coolest-looking characters in Vice City. Lance becomes a strong ally for Tommy Vercetti and eventually helps Tommy take over Vice City by eliminating Diaz.

Despite having double-crossed Tommy at the end of the game, Lance remains a fan-favourite and is one of the most compelling characters in the game. His betrayal of Tommy hits hard as he was one of the favourites of the fans.

2) Ken Rosenberg, GTA Vice City

Ken Rosenberg

The character of Ken Rosenberg takes major inspiration from Sean Penn's character in Carlito's Way and is one of the most interesting characters in the game.

A somewhat brilliant lawyer with a drug problem, Ken Rosenberg stumbles his way to the top of Vice City along with Tommy Vercetti. He remains one of the strongest allies of Tommy and is an extremely likeable character.

What Ken lacks in confidence, he makes up for with his endearing personality.

1) Frank Tenpenny, GTA: San Andreas

Voiced by the legendary Samuel L. Jackson himself, Officer Frank Tenpenny is one of the antagonists of GTA: San Andreas. He has a formidable presence on screen as he seeks to make CJ's life that much more difficult.

Every appearance of his is met with anger from the player as he is one of the most despicable characters in the game. Frank Tenpenny is without a doubt one of the best villains of the GTA franchise.