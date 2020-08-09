GTA Games on Android in order of release date

The GTA franchise is one that has captured the imagination of not just the gaming community but of modern media as well. GTA games have been the subject of much controversy and criticism over the years. But they, themselves, have been selling like hotcakes ever since the beginning.

Rockstar Games has even developed exclusive games for handheld consoles like GTA Vice City Stories, which was later available for the PS2 as well. With the growing popularity of mobile gaming, it only made sense for the GTA franchise to make its smartphone debut on Android and iOS devices.

GTA games are available on the Google Play Store for Android devices and are competent ports that hold up quite well. They are incredibly successful and quite enjoyable.

GTA Games on Android- Release Dates

GTA III: 10 Years Anniversary Edition- December 15, 2011

GTA III was the first game in the series to be brought over to the Android platform. The player base rejoiced as they could explore Liberty City once again from the comfort of their smartphones.

GTA Vice City: 10 Years Anniversary Edition- December 6, 2012

The game is essentially a port of GTA: Vice City with updated textures and resolution. Rockstar announced that it would include 'native high-resolution' graphics and several enhancements unique to the iOS and Android platforms.

GTA San Andreas- December 19, 2013

As one of the most beloved entries in the franchise, the game's release on Android devices was met with much fanfare. It became one of the highest-selling apps on the Google Play Store during the year 2013.

GTA Chinatown Wars-18 December 2014

Perhaps the game that lends itself most to a handheld port, Chinatown Wars is possibly the best GTA game on Android. The game's intuitive system and controls such as the drug-dealing mini-game make it easily one of the best games for the platform.

GTA Liberty City Stories- February 11, 2016

The game was ported over to the Android platform and PC players who never got to play the game, could finally do so using their smartphones.