The GTA franchise is, undoubtedly, one of the biggest game franchises in modern gaming and is considered gaming royalty at this point. Coming in at the latter half of the 90s, GTA I and II were simple and quite rudimentary. However, there was an air of rebellion, edginess and something very punk rock about Rockstar Games and the GTA franchise.

The franchise, over the years, perfected its satirical humour and poked fun at everything from rampant capitalism to modern media and pop culture. The GTA franchise has gained quite the reputation for being one of the few Triple-A game series that has gotten better with time.

Here is a list of all GTA games ordered by their release date.

GTA Games in order of year of release

Mainline Entries on All Platforms in the GTA Series

1997- Grand Theft Auto

1999 Grand Theft Auto 2

2001-Grand Theft Auto III

2002 Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

2004 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

2008 Grand Theft Auto IV

2013Grand Theft Auto V

Expansion Packs, DLC, and Handheld Titles

1999 Grand Theft Auto: London 1969

1999 Grand Theft Auto: London 1961

2009 Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned

2009 Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony

Handheld games

2004 Grand Theft Auto Advance

2005 Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories

2006 Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories

2009 Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

The GTA franchise's influence over the open-world genre of games is undeniable, as the games were responsible for making the genre the industry mammoth that it is today.

The series has been able to maintain consistency over the years, but that doesn't mean that the series is devoid of any criticism. However, the overall reception of the GTA games has been overwhelmingly positive, and fans wait with bated breath for news of the next instalment.