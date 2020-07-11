GTA Online: 3 best-looking motorcycles in the game

GTA Online has many motorcycles to offer its players.

You would do well to own one of these bikes in the game.

Top 3 best-looking motorcycles in GTA Online (Image: YouTube)

Stunning bikes are one of the attractions of GTA Online, and if you want to own a motorcycle, you can always head over to Legendary Motorsport and purchase a beauty. And if you are looking for bikes with the best looks, then you are at the right place.

Top three best-looking motorcycles in GTA Online

These are the three best-looking bikes that you can be a proud owner of in GTA Online:

Nagasaki Shotaro

Nagasaki Shotaro (Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

Added as part of the Bikers update, Shotaro is a futuristic sports bike which instantly catches everyone’s eyes. Even though it is pricey, it lives up to its cost and gives great overall performance. Its speed is phenomenal, and so is the acceleration.

This bike has the ability to stop immediately when the brakes are applied, and not spin out of control. Apart from all these qualities, the Shotaro also has an ultra-modern look, which makes it an instant favourite among players.

Pegassi Oppressor Mk II

Pegassi Oppressor Mk II (Image: Polygon)

This bike has the capability to fly, and that is its major attraction. This hoverbike was introduced as part of the After Hours update, and can be customised in GTA Online. You can also add weapons as per your choice. There is also a rocket boost that can make the bike go super fast. There are also countermeasures that you can add to make it even more powerful!

Dinka Double T

Dinka Double T (Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

This bike has been a part of many GTA games, and is a good, old classic sports bike. The headlights and front side of the bike will remind you of the Ducati Desmosedici, which is the inspiration for this two-wheeler. The weight of this bike is only 200 kgs, and it has a high top speed for its class. When wide wheels are added as part of customisations, this bike can easily climb up mountains.