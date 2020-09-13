GTA Online rewards the craftiest of players, especially the ones who go out of their way to look for opportunities in seemingly mundane places. One thing veteran players often cite as one of their favorite ways to make a quick buck in GTA Online is to re-sell cars off the street.

This might seem like it wouldn't be that profitable. Players should note that Los Santos Customs stops accepting vehicles after a while. Therefore, space out your sales during the day to avoid having cars rejected.

While players can sell cars they already own and get back a fair chunk of the money they spent, it is still a loss. It is much better to steal a car off the streets and make a profit doing that.

These are the best cars that are commonly found on the streets in GTA Online and can net the player a good chunk of change in the game.

Five best cars to sell in GTA Online

5) Ubermacht Sentinel

Re-sell Value: $9,500

The Ubermact Sentinel is one of the most commonly found cars on the streets of Los Santos in GTA Online. The vehicle is usually found in stock condition and unmodified.

Selling a stolen car will net you significantly less amount than if you had purchased it. However, considering no money was spent in acquiring the vehicle, any amount gained is a profit.

4) Lampadati Felon GT

Re-sell Value: $9,500

As is the case with the Sentinel, it is not that hard to find a Felon GT parked on the side of the road in GTA Online. The Lampadati Felon GT is one of the community's favorite cars to re-sell.

It shouldn't be that hard to find throughout the city and can net players a good chunk of change. However, remember not to trash the car, as the repair costs lower down your profits.

3) Albany Buccaneer (Gang)

Re-sell value: $9,875

While the Albany Buccaneer is a visually appealing vehicle, its performance leaves a lot to be desired. However, it makes up for its abysmal performance with a high re-sell value in GTA Online.

This modified version will sell better than the Stock and can be found in Gang Territories. The car's color will differ according to the Gang Territory it's in. Purple in Ballas territory, Yellow in Vagos, and Green in (Grove Street/ Families).

2) Declasse Tornado Convertible (Gang)

The reason why Gang vehicles sell way better than any other Stock car in the game is because they are heavily modified. Despite the temptation of merely driving away with the Declasse Tornado, it is much better to part ways and sell the thing off for a considerable profit.

It is one of the highest-selling cars in the game and is a favorite of the GTA Online community. It is also found in the same Gang territories around the Davis area of Los Santos.

1) Vapid Peyote (Gang)

The Vapid Peyote beats out the Declasse Tornado by only just a couple of hundred dollars to be the being the most profitable car to re-sell in GTA Online. Much like the two other vehicles on the list, the Peyote is found in a Gang territory.

It should be a given that stealing from a territory is going to incur the wrath of the gangs. However, should the player survive the onslaught, they will be rewarded with a fair amount of money for the Vapid Peyote.