GTA Online: 5 Best-looking muscle cars

Muscle cars in GTA Online are known for their looks and performance.

GTA Online has some great muscle cars to offer to the players. The muscle cars are not only appreciated for their performance, but also for their looks by the GTA Online players. So, if you want to own a car which will give you great performance and will also look stylish, opt for muscle cars.

Top 3 best-looking muscle cars in GTA Online

Here are the best-looking muscle cars in GTA Online:

Albany Virgo

Inspired by the eighth generation Cadillac Eldorado and a 1967 Chrysler Newport, this car has made appearances in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories, Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online.

In GTA Online, this car has good handling and speed as it is powered by a large and powerful engine. The only negative about this car is its weight. Although the strong and heavy body makes it durable, it also makes it slower than other muscle cars of its class.

Bravado Gaunlet Classic

With a narrow front end and four circular headlights on each side of the grill, the Gaunlet Classic heavily resembles the Bravado Gaunlet, its modern counterpart. This car can make sharp turns around the corners which makes it an instant favorite among the players. You do not lose control of this car easily as the suspension of the car is great in GTA Online.

Imponte Duke O’Death

The Duke O’Death in GTA Online is already modified with the Custom Front Splitter, Side Exit Exhausts, Roll Cage, Chassis Upgrade, and Painted Roof. Hence, you do not have to worry much about customizations. The best part about this car is that it comes in a matte black color which adds to its muscular look. This car has amazing speed and a great overall performance. You can claim this car for free if you own the original version of the game.