GTA Online: 5 most expensive Super Cars in the game

GTA Online has perhaps the most extensive collection of cars in any open-world game to date, and it is looking to add more vehicles to the roster with future updates. This game builds upon the already-impressive foundations of GTA 5's Story Mode's collection of cars and adds a lot more.

With each new huge content update usually comes a whole new fleet of cars, giving players more ways to spend their money in GTA Online. If it is expensive vehicles you're looking for that are also visually impressive, they look no further than the Super Cars category.

Most of these cars are also capable of blistering top speeds, making them the perfect combination of performance and visuals.

Five costliest Super Cars in GTA Online

5) Pegassi Tezeract

"Ladies and gentlemen, we have crossed the frontier. The motorcar has evolved. The first member of a new and alien species has arrived, and it does not come in peace. The Tezeract's only purpose is to wage a silent war of annihilation on anything else that dares to call itself a means of transport. As of now, there's a right side of history. Choose wisely."

- GTA Online description

Price: $2,825,000

4) Benefactor Krieger

"It sounds so simple in theory. Why shouldn't the cutting edge of hypercar design dovetail seamlessly with the bleeding edge of competition-ready, open-wheel racing tech? Well, forget the theory. Sit in the driver's seat. Take a breath, pucker up, and shoot a tentative glance in the direction of the throttle. Did you feel that? Have you noticed that you are suddenly a mile and a half into the next time zone, and your face is inside out? Yeah. That's why."

- GTA Online description

Price: $2,875,000

3) Grotti Vigilante

"Today's society is broken. We all know who's behind it, but we're afraid to speak out. Hard-working cops, human rights lawyers, investigative journalists, social media managers - a cartel of vested interests who would think nothing of trampling the freedoms of a semi-legitimate businessperson such as yourself. It's time someone took the law into their own hands, and if you're in the market for some fully weaponized, rocket-propelled civic order, the Vigilante is the only game in town."

- GTA Online description

Price: $3,750,000

2) Rocket Voltic

"There's a very sound reason we don't strap space shuttle parts onto sports cars. But no one in the boardroom at Coil knew what that reason was, so here we are. Once you hit the button you're more likely to get into orbit than stay on the road, and no one has yet survived either outcome to tell us if it was worth it. Probably was though. Note, the production model of this vehicle has a longer recharge time on uses of the rocket burst."

- GTA Online description

Price: $3,830,400

1) Declasse Scramjet

"The Declasse Scramjet is final proof that the greatest inventions are accidents. No one thought we had any need to jolt a hyper-stylized retro speedster thirty feet into the air and turbo boost it into the side of the nearest high-rise. But once it happened, and we saw the kind of potential it unleashed, there was no going back. This one's for the dreamers."

- GTA Online description

Price: $4,628,400