GTA Online: 5 fastest Armored Vehicles as of November 2020

Armored Vehicles should be the go-to for Heists and all sorts of other missions in GTA Online, where the player must use a Personal Vehicle. Armored Vehicles, as the name suggests, can take a lot of beating with little to no damage to the player.

They might be a tad bit pricier than their usual non-armored counterparts, but they more than makeup for it in GTA Online as they are some of the most useful vehicles in the game.

Some have argued that they essentially make the missions a little too easy, but players also love to have that kind of advantage over the NPCs. They are also useful to avoid gunfire from the numerous Oppressor MKII's roaming about in GTA Online's lobbies.

5 fastest Armored Vehicles in GTA Online as of November 2020

5) Karin Kuruma

"The perfect car to go with your flesh tunnel earrings, frosted spikes, and oversize jeans. Buy this, and you'll never fail to be mistaken for a small-town drug dealer again. This edition helps prevent a mistake turning into a tragedy with armor plating."

-GTA Online description

Price: $698,250

Top Speed: 109.75 mph (176.63 km/h)

4) Enus Cognoscenti 55

"The original Cog Cabrio was a landmark in bringing luxury grand tourers to a wider market, which explains why every five-figure broker with a pinstripe suit has one. Invest in this new four-door model, with more headroom and a plush interior, and you should stand out of the crowd for at least another couple of months. Armored edition available."

-GTA Online description

Price: $396,000

Top Speed: 112.25 mph (180.65 km/h)

3) Imponte Duke O' Death

"Special edition Dukes muscle car for the post-apocalypse wasteland. Just hope there's not a fuel scarcity when the world ends because this thing gets worse gas mileage than a one-legged zombie. Exclusive content for returning players."

-GTA Online description

Price: $665,000

Top Speed: 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h)

2) Enus Paragon R

"This is it. Wrap it up, folks. Thanks to Enus, humanity's quest to design the perfect grand tourer is finally over. It took generations of privately educated stiff upper lips; all prepared to dig deep into bottomless wells of lazy entitlement - but credit where it's due. The Brits cracked the code. This is the kind of self-assurance that can't be earned. It can only be bought."

-GTA Online description

Price: $905,000

Also unlocked by completing 6 Casino Missions in any difficulty.

Top Speed: 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h)

1) Benefactor Schafter V12

"Powerful, understated, reliable. You have absolutely none of these qualities, so it's important to you that your car does. The new Benefactor Schafter screams corporate anonymity just as much as its predecessor, so to justify the massive price hike, we've thrown in a few flourishes and a plush interior. Armored edition available."

-GTA Online description

Price: $325,000

Top Speed: 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h)