GTA Online: 5 fastest muscle cars in November 2020

The muscle car has long been a favorite of the car community in GTA Online, for they are indeed the embodiment of raw power blended with extreme recklessness. These vehicles aren't built or renowned for their superior handling or control over corners, but purely for speed and style.

The muscle car category in GTA Online arguably has the best-looking cars in this game, and each one of these beasts is capable of dangerously high speeds on straight stretches.

These cars might not be perfect for circuit races, which require a lot of turning and cornering, but will do just fine in a drag race.

Five fastest muscle cars in GTA Online currently

5) Declasse Sabre Turbo

"Tricking out a near-perfect muscle car like the Sabre is a fine art. A mainstream mod shop won't understand that its deafening wheelspin isn't inefficient - it's the foreplay a car like this requires. Its brakes aren't dangerously unresponsive, they're smooth and gradual. The lack of protection isn't careless, it's thrilling. Luckily for you, here at Benny's we can serve a whole lot of style without adding one tiny bit of substance. It's what a car this stupid deserves."

- GTA Online description

Price: $15,000

Top Speed: 110.75 mph (178.23 km/h)

4) Vapid Dominator

"Baby boomer teen dream repackaged for the mass market generation. A muscle car without the muscle that's the rental vehicle of choice for tourists looking for a slice of 'real' Americana."

- GTA Online description

Price: $35,000; Trade Price: $26,250

Top Speed: 120.25 mph (193.52 km/h)

3) Vapid Hustler

"Don't worry, the confusion is natural. You see that running board swooping low over the front wheels, that high-set radiator grille, the holder for your cigarette holder, and you're safely back where you belong in the 1920s. But then you see the carbon steel reinforcements to the chassis, the turbo charger and the bullbar, and you're somewhere else altogether. Don't try to make sense of it. Just let it do what it needs to do."

- GTA Online description

Price: $625,000

Top Speed: 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h)

2) Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire

"What is a car for, if it's not for getting from A to B? And what's the point of A and B, if they're not a quarter of a mile apart on a flat surface in a straight line? These are the questions Bravado asked themselves, and the Hellfire was the answer. Give it what it needs, and this thing will immolate just about everything else on four wheels. Turn that funny-looking wheel in the middle of the dash even a little bit, and you're as good as dead."

- GTA Online description

Price: $745,000

Top Speed: 125.25 mph (201.57 km/h)

1) Vapid Pißwasser Dominator

"Baby boomer teen dream repackaged for the mass market generation. A muscle car without the muscle that's the rental vehicle of choice for tourists looking for a slice of "real" Americana. Get it with exclusive Pisswasser Livery."

- GTA Online description

Price: $315,000

Top Speed: 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h)

(Top speed source: Gtabase)