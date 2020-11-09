GTA Online: 5 fastest offroad cars as of November 2020

Going fast on a freeway in GTA Online is all well and good, but it feels that much better to go off-road and through the dirt and climb uphill sometimes. It can be both a pastime or extremely useful when trying to make a quick getaway in a GTA Online mission or heist.

Off-road cars are extremely useful in heists in GTA Online because regular cars struggle to maintain a grip on off-road surfaces. Therefore, these vehicles come in handy quite often.

Note: Top speed stats from gtabase.com are taken into consideration for this list.

GTA Online: Five fastest off-road cars this month

(source: gtabase, broughy)

5) Bifta

"A compact, lightweight, off-road recreational vehicle, BF likes to pitch the Bifta as the world's original dune buggy (i.e. They forgot to patent the design so the market's now flooded with carbon copies from other manufacturers.)

- GTA Online description

Price: $75,000

Top Speed: 107.25 mph (172.60 km/h)

4) Ramp Buggy

"Ever looked at a city-center traffic jam and seen nothing but a long, glorious opportunity? It doesn't have to be a dream: with BF's Ramp Buggy, yesterday's gridlock becomes today's meteor shower in your rearview mirror. Note, the production model of this vehicle has reduced armor plating."

- GTA Online description

Price: $3,192,000

Top Speed: 113.00 mph (181.86 km/h)

3) Kamacho

"Somewhere in the history of the 4x4, America lost its way. The seats got too comfy, the suspension got too forgiving, the stylings got too polished. The Kamacho is a lifeline thrown across fifty years of compromise, taking you right back to a time when a good 4x4 was used for crossing a desert, not making a school run."

- GTA Online description

Price: $345,000

Top Speed: 116.75 mph (187.89 km/h)

2) Brawler

"You want to do a cross-desert rally raid, but none of the 4x4s on offer will make you look like enough of a rich douchebag? Well, we've got the car for you. Part racer, part off-roader. You won't know if you're crushing protected wilderness or the bones of the underpriviledged under your deep-tread, titanium, reinforced tires. This is the natural order of things."

- GTA Online description

Price: $715,000

Top Speed: 117.75 mph (189.50 km/h)

1) Vagrant

"Quit your job. Sell your house. Leave your kids. Choose freedom. The Vagrant from Maxwell Motors - it's an off-road buggy and a lifestyle. Because nothing feels as free as being in a lightweight polyethylene cage hurtling over sand dunes and tumbling down hillsides. So what if your life expectancy in one of these is measured in minutes - it's time to abandon responsibility and live recklessly."

- GTA Online description

Price: $2,214,000

Top Speed: 122.50 mph (197.14 km/h)