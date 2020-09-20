GTA Online: 5 fastest sedan cars in the game after the Los Santos Summer Special update 

GTA Online is one of the most expansive online multiplayer experiences that players can play in 2020. The fact that the game comes along with every copy of GTA V with no extra purchase is perhaps one of the best deals in gaming.

The game has evoked a lot of conversation and controversy in the gaming community, but has rarely ever left room for complaint when it comes to vehicle choice. GTA Online has far too many vehicles for the player to be left wanting, and possibly even more coming in later this year.

There are a number of vehicle types to choose from, with Sedans being a clear favourite, given their somewhat decent performance. Here are the fastest sedans in GTA Online.

5 fastest Sedans in GTA Online (Top Speed)

5) Enus Cognoscenti

Price: $254,000

Top Speed: 110.00 mph (177.03 km/h)

"The original Cog Cabrio was a landmark in bringing luxury grand tourers to a wider market, which explains why every five-figure broker with a pinstripe suit has one. Invest in this new four-door model, with more headroom and a plush interior, and you should stand out of the crowd for at least another couple of months. This model has an extended wheelbase. Armored edition available."

Advertisement

-Legendary Motorsport description

4) Benefactor Schafter

Price: $65,000

Top Speed: 110.25 mph (177.43 km/h)

"Good-looking yet utilitarian, sexy yet asexual, slender yet terrifyingly powerful, the Schafter is German engineering at its very finest."

-Legendary Motorsport description

3) Enus Super Diamond

Price: $250,000

Top Speed: 111.75 mph (179.84 km/h)

"Synonymous with style and luxury, the interior of Super Diamond has so much leather and wood, it's like sitting in a library. The historic British car manufacturer was taken over by the Germans in the late 90s, with no hard feelings whatsoever."

-Legendary Motorsport description

2) Enus Cognoscenti 55

Price: $154,000

Top Speed: 112.50 mph (181.05 km/h)

An update of the Enus Cognoscenti with more performance than its previous iteration in GTA Online.

1) Benefactor Shafter V12

Price: $116,000

Top Speed: 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h)

"Powerful, understated, reliable. You have absolutely none of these qualities, so it's important to you that your car does. The new Benefactor Schafter screams corporate anonymity just as much as its predecessor, so to justify the massive price hike we've thrown in a few flourishes and a plush interior.."

-Legendary Motorsport description