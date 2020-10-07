GTA Online: 5 fastest supercars in October 2020 after the Los Santos Summer Special update

GTA Online is one of the most remarkable online multiplayer experiences, and one that truly expands on the already-massive collection of cars in this popular series. And this game looks to add even more vehicles with future updates planned.

There are several different classes of cars, though speed might not be everyone's priority. However, if raw speed is what the player is after, then they need not look further than the supercars category.

These are the fastest such cars in GTA Online.

Note that the Declasse Scramjet and the Grotti Vigilante have not been included in this list.

GTA Online: Quickest supercars in the game

5) Grotti X80 Proto

"The cause of more UFO sightings across San Andreas than any other production vehicle of the decade, the Proto is the kind of concept car you get when your head of R&D is an 8-year-old child with a stack of comics and a bowlful of MDMA. The future is here."

- Legendary Motorsport

Price: $2,700,000

Top Speed (Broughy): 127.50 mph (205.19 km/h)

4) Overflod Entitiy XXR

"Sure, it makes sense for a nation of ultra liberal herring-lovers to lead the world in the manufacture of affordable flat-pack furniture. But just when you think you've got the measure of them, the Swedish go and produce a low-slung, heavyweight, pitilessly fast hypercar, and suddenly it's hard to sustain your prejudices when you're experiencing enough G-force to separate your face from your skull. Go figure."

- Legendary Motorsport

Price: $2,305,000

Top Speed (Broughy): 128.00 mph (206.00 km/h)

3) Bravado Banshee 900R

"The Banshee defines the modern sports class. Light, low, with sweeping curves and perfect lines, the only thing under its mile-long hood is a feral V8 twin-turbo fighting for space with its driver's colossal manhood. But trust us, the base model is just the start. When we're done, it'll look like your Banshee ate another Banshee at the peak of an all-night steroid binge. Eligible for customization at Benny's Original Motor Works."

- Benny's Original Motorworks

Price: Upgraded from regular Banshee model

Top Speed (Broughy) : 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h)

2) Principe Deveste Eight

"It began as little more than a myth: a list of impossible statistics circulating on the dark net. Then the myth became a legend: a few leaked photographs so provocative that possession was a federal crime. Then the legend became a rumor: a car so exclusive no one could confirm it existed in the real world. And now, thanks to you, that rumor is about to become a very messy headline."

- Legendary Motorsport

Price: $1,795,000

Top Speed (Broughy): 131.75 mph (212.03 km/h)

1) Pfister 811

"Meet the future of hybrid tech: Pfister took billions of dollars in subsidies for low-carbon research and used it to refine an electric motor until it gives more kick than a turbo charger. And don't worry about accidentally investing in the environment: the assembly process alone produces enough CO2 to offset two thousand acres of otherwise useless rainforest. Win-win."

- Legendary Motorsport

Price: $1,135,000

Top Speed (Broughy): 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h)