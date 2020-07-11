GTA Online: 5 glitches that are still popular in 2020

GTA Online has a host of glitches that players love to use to their benefit.

These are the five glitches in the game that are still popular in 2020.

Casino Heist Glitch

Glitches in GTA V or GTA Online can add an extremely-enjoyable element for players. Whether the motive is propelling your in-game career in a jiffy or simply the thrill of doing it, knowing that you might get caught by the creators of the game, glitches can be quite entertaining.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you must be aware that the best place to keep yourself updated about GTA Online glitches is through the Reddit community known as GTA Glitches. This is where you can check a list of all the active glitches in GTA Online.

5 GTA Online glitches that are still popular in 2020

God mode glitch in GTA Online (Image: youtube.com)

GOD MODE (But you can’t kill other players)

Don’t worry, you can still kill lots and lots of NPCs who, like the police, can kill you as well. So, be careful. But this glitch can be fun for those GTA Online players who are just looking to earn some money or cruise around. Bonus: Any car you enter will become indestructible as well.

Read this Reddit post for detailed instructions on this glitch.

NO WANTED LEVEL GLITCH

If you’re someone who just wants to chill in a GTA game, without having to worry about the police catching you, then this glitch might be a gold mine for you. Time to engage in some illegal activities, y’all?

Read this Reddit post for detailed instructions on this glitch.

Never fall off your bike glitch

CAN’T FALL OFF YOUR MOTORCYCLE GLITCH

This is a GTA Online glitch that’s wildly popular, because who doesn’t want to go crazy while riding your bike, without the fear of getting your ass thrown off? Exactly. So spin, speed, jump and cartwheel without a worry. This glitch has your back!

Read this Reddit post for detailed instructions on this glitch.

SIMPLE POKER GLITCH

This glitch is an easy way to make some extra cash. And all you need to do is head to the Casino and play some poker, while you fool the system and use it against itself, of course.

Read this Reddit post for detailed instructions on this glitch.

CASINO HEIST GOLD GLITCH

Perhaps the most-popular GTA Online glitch in the list is the Casino Heist Gold Glitch, owing to the fact that it can help you make so much money, all at once. While the creators of GTA have attempted to fix this glitch a few times, crafty players have always found a way around it. Time for you to do the same.

Read this Reddit post for detailed instructions on this glitch.