GTA Online has enhanced the GTA 5 gaming experience for all the fans and made sure that we never get bored. The game has a plethora of missions that are bound to keep the players hooked for hours. However, on the downside of that, some of these missions are pretty frustrating, and should be avoided.

GTA Online: 5 worst missions of all time

Docks to Stock

Docks to Stock

This GTA Online mission can be a headache, especially since you go through all that trouble for a measly 20,000 dollars. The mission requires you to acquire a cargo bob, and though you might already own one, you will have to steal another and get slapped with a four-star wanted level. Good luck running from the cops now.

Asset Recovery

Asset Recovery

Asset Recovery is one of the worst missions in GTA Online. You have to steal a car from a police compound, for which you get awarded no less than a four-star wanted level. And if you think you can get it removed by calling Lester, think again. The only way to get rid of the cops incessantly tailing you is by driving at a crazy speed for miles and miles, until you either crash or pass the mission.

Humane Raid

Humane Valkyrie Raid

Advertisement

If a mission requires stealth, then kindly make it doable, GTA. When you try attempting the Valkyrie raid while being as stealthy as possible, you are bound to be spotted. And if you get spotted, delivering the cargo becomes much more difficult, ruining the entire experience for you.

Post OP Mission

Post OP Mission

Every time you have to do the Post OP mission, it will make you want to destroy your PC or console. This really long and tedious GTA mission is not worth doing at all. Especially because your annoying delivery truck will refuse to properly drive up the hills, and you will be stuck in the same rusty truck for way too long, with the mission remaining incomplete.

Escort ULP

Escort ULP

Part of the setup for the Doomsday Heist in GTA Online, this mission is perhaps the worst in this list, mostly because of its redundancy. You have to steal a Chernobog and deliver it, just to have it stolen again so that you have to steal it once more!