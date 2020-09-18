GTA Online: All 10 Movie Prop Locations

As part of the Los Santos Summer Special update, new collectibles and missions were added amongst a myriad of other things in GTA Online. Solomon Richards from GTA 5's Story Mode makes his first appearance, although not completely, in Online.

His movie studio is broken into, and 10 of his Movie Props are stolen. The player is tasked with returning them to Solomon. Returning each Prop will net the player GTA$10,000, which means that the player can potentially earn up to GTA$100,000 in total.

Players would receive a message from Solomon regarding his stolen movie props in GTA Online, and they can begin collecting these after visiting Solomon's office in the game.

GTA Online Movie Prop Locations

Meltdown Film Reel- Behind a trash can outside Solomon's Office entrance at Richards Majestic Productions, Backlot City. WIFA Award- On a table in the back office of Vanilla Unicorn in Strawberry. Headdress- In the restrooms of Diamond Casino & Resort between two urinals. Alien Head- On the Beam Me Up mural in Sandy Shores. Mummy Head- On the porch of an abandoned house off Route 68 in the Grand Senora Desert. Clapperboard- On a desk in the air traffic control tower on the ground floor, Fort Zancudo. Monster Mask- On a rock at the west side of the Altruist Camp, Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness.

Out of the ten total props, seven of the props are in fixed locations while the other 3 have different spawn locations. They can be found inside three types of cars: the Rump, Rebel, and Pony. The places of these three props are as follows:

Other moving locations locations