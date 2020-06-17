GTA Online: All you need to know about Bestia GTS and Rebla GTS

GTA Online is known for its wide range of super cars that users are allowed to purchase.

Every player dreams of owning at least one or two such cars from this list.

Bestia GTS (Image credits: Twitter)

GTA Online is known for the varied range of super cars that are featured in the game, and it is the dream of every GTA Online player to be proud owners of cars with awesome looks and great performance.

If you are one of those GTA players looking to own a sweet ride, here's two great options that you would do well to add to your collection:

Grotti Bestia GTS in GTA Online

Grotti Bestia GTS (Image credits: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

One of the super cars introduced in 2016 as part of the 1.34 Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update was the Grotti Bestia GTS.

Design

The shape of this car is influenced by the Ferrari FF and Ferrari GTC4Lusso. Even the grill design and shape of the headlamp are reminiscent of these two real-life cars. The ride mainly has two primary colours adorning its look, and the Toyota 86 is the inspiration behind the taillights.

Performance

Due to its large radius, the nippy steering rack is the reason behind the good handling of the Bestia GTS. The car does not have great acceleration, but the sleek looks combined with good handling makes up for it.

Advertisement

You can tune in to Radio Mirror Park, Vinewood Boulevard Radio, and Los Santos Rock Radio while driving this car.

You can buy this car from Legendary Motorsport for $610,000.

Ubermacht Rebla GTS in GTA Online

Ubermacht Rebla GTS (Image credits: YouTube)

Another popular car from GTA Online is the Ubermacht Rebla GTS. It is a luxury SUV which was introduced in The Diamond Casino Heist update.

Design

The car is inspired by the fourth generation BMW X5 (G05) when it comes to looks, along with the front and rear ends. The Rebla GTS is popular for its panoramic roof, and is painted mainly in one primary colour.

Performance

Taking into consideration that it is an SUV, it can be said that acceleration and traction are pretty good. If Rebla GTS ever crashes, it can ensure that its passengers are safe, as it can absorb the impact of the crash.

While driving this car, you can listen to radio stations like The Lab, Radio Los Santos and West Coast Classics.

You can buy this car from Legendary Motorsport for $1,175,000.