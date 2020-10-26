GTA Online: Best drift cars in the game as of October 2020

GTA Online is perhaps one of the best arcade-racing experiences one can have in gaming today, which is saying a lot for a game that isn't primarily a racing title. It has an extensive and eclectic collection of cars, from raw American muscle to elegant European luxury.

There is something for just about everyone in GTA Online, and the Drifting community has been prevalent since the early days. These cars aren't built for doing crazy high numbers on straights, but for oversteering.

GTA Online: Best drift cars as of October 2020

1) Willard Faction

"With its squared-off bodywork, sensible engineering and T-Top roof, the Faction has recently begun to lose its historic association with high finance. These days, it's old and cheap enough to attract a generation of you artisans who dream of nothing more than finding an old car and hiring someone else to make it look good. Being a pioneer has never been this easy. Eligible for customization at Benny's Original Motor Works."

― Benny's Original Motor Works description

Price: $36,000 (GTA Online) (Benny's Original Motor Works)

2) Dewbauchee Rapid GT

"The ultimate blend of luxury, refinement and breeding, the Rapid GT is a British supercar that's as superior and classist as its fellow countrymen, but without the need for self-deprecation."

― Legendary Motorsport description

Price: $132,000 (Coupé); $140,000 (Roadster)

3) Benefactor Schwartzer

"Say what you will about the Germans - they know luxury. And their economy is the only one worth a crap in Europe. This model has all kinds of extras - too many to list for legal reasons."

― GTA Online description

Price: $80,000 (Southern San Andreas Super Autos)

4) Banshee 900R

"The Banshee defines the modern sports class. Light, low, with sweeping curves and perfect lines, the only thing under its mile-long hood is a feral V8 twin-turbo fighting for space with its driver's colossal manhood. But trust us, the base model is just the start. When we're done, it'll look like your Banshee ate another Banshee at the peak of an all-night steroid binge. Eligible for customization at Benny's Original Motor Works."

― GTA Online description

Price: $565,000 (Conversion at Benny's Original Motor Works)

5) Karin Futo

"The Futo is Karin's gift to a core demographic that needs nothing more than a lightweight chassis, rear wheel drive and dangerously poor traction to have some good wholesome fun."

― Southern San Andreas Super Autos description

Price: $9,000 (Southern San Andreas Super Autos)