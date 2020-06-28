GTA Online: Best Lowriders in the game

Lowriders are one of the most popular types of cars in the streetcar culture of Los Santos in GTA 5.

They can be heavily modified, and are some of the best looking cars in the game.

GTA Online: Lowriders

Lowriders have been a popular part of streetcar culture in the USA and the GTA franchise made sure to include them in their games. They were a huge part of the Davis area in Los Santos in GTA San Andreas as well as in GTA V.

Lowriders, as the name suggests are cars with very low ride heights, and often fitted out with hydraulics that makes the car 'bounce'. They are visually impressive vehicles that stand out amongst the rest of the cars in the GTA games.

While they may not be as fast or as quick as the other more expensive cars in GTA games, they are certainly some of the best looking cars in the game.

Here we look at all of the Lowriders in GTA 5. There are a total of 6 Lowriders in the game.

All Lowriders in GTA 5

Declasse Voodoo

Fully Upgraded Declasse Voodoo in GTA V (picture credits: only for bikes, youtube)

From the bestseller list of the 60s to the driveway of every self-respecting pimp and gangbanger of the 80s, the Voodoo is your best shot at purchasing the grit and authenticity that died out a decade before you were born. With enough money-you can change everything but the stink. This is where a classic starts. Eligible for customization at Benny's Original Motor Works."

―Benny's Original Motor Works description.

Albany Buccaneer

(picture credits: german comment gamer)

"With the kind of pedigree that just screams 'organized crime', the Buccaneer has always been the vehicle of choice for thugs with delusions of grandeur. But while the mobsters of yesterday had to settle for being classy and understated, today you have access to the kind of modification that will make you a target for racially motivated policing across the length and breadth of San Andreas. Eligible for customization at Benny's Original Motor Works."

Willard Faction

(picture credits: chaotic, youtube)

"These days, it's old and cheap enough to attract a generation of you artisans who dream of nothing more than finding an old car and hiring someone else to make it look good. Being a pioneer has never been this easy. Eligible for customization at Benny's Original Motor Works."

Vapid Chino

Vapid Chino (picture credits: gta5cars)

"A car this size has room for every modification know to man, so if you don't force your extravagant tastes onto every timeless inch of it you may as well move to Europe and die of treason. Eligible for customization at Benny's Original Motor Works."

Albany Primo

Albany Primo (picture credits: tmt smashh, youtube)

"Grab a government subsidy, and crap out a four-door sedan every bit as drab and forgettable as its Japanese counterparts. It's not often you find a canvas this black, to go wild - it's not like 2 tons of street mods are going to ruin the performance. Eligible to customization at Benny's Original Motor Works."

