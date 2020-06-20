GTA: Online cars that featured in the Fast and Furious movies

GTA: Online is as much known for its fast cars with sleek looks as it's incredible gameplay.

Here are a few cars in the game that also made an appearance in the Fast and Furious movies.

Those who love cars and speed must surely have watched the Fast and Furious series. The similarity between GTA: Online and the Fast and Furious movies is that both feature some jaw-dropping cars. Here, we look at few of the best cars of GTA: Online that also featured in the Fast and Furious franchise.

GTA: Online cars featured in the Fast and Furious movies

Penumbra (Mitsubishi Eclipse)

The Maibatsu Penumbra is a car in GTA: Online which resembles the Mitsubishi Eclipse from the first Fast and Furious movie. There is a small clip which shows Brian O’Conner driving the car.

The two best things about this car are handling and looks, while acceleration and the braking system are not that great. You can, however, upgrade the car at the Los Santos Customs to get an overall good performance.

Banshee 900R (Mazda RX7)

If you loved Han’s Mazda RX7 in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, then the Bravado Banshee 900R will also win your heart in GTA: Online. Banshee 900R is heavily-inspired from the RX7 and is one of the best drift cars in the game.

If you love speed, then this car will satisfy your craving, as it has good speed and great acceleration. If you want to drift with it, then make sure that you are careful while bending around corners, as it might spin out of control.

Reaper (Lykan HyperSport)

The look and body of the Pegassi Reaper in GTA: Online will remind you of the Lykan HyperSport in Furious 7.

Due to its powerful engine, this car has amazing acceleration. However, since it is significantly lighter than other supercars, it has a tendency of spinning out of control. So beware!

Also, who can ever forget that unbelievable scene of Dom and Brain jumping from one building to another in the red Lykan HyperSport in Furious 7? RIP, Paul Walker, who tragically died in a car accident before Furious 7 released, but ensured that we get to live our dreams of racing through the movies.