GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist Update: New nightclub, DJs, radio stations, and other confirmed additions

GTA Online has been riding a wave of momentum ever since first announcing the upcoming DLC, the Cayo Perico Heist. The game has been chugging along at a brisk pace with its somewhat frequent updates and is far from being rendered "dead" anytime soon.

The GTA Online community is extremely active, as is evidenced by the recent "Heist Challenge," where Rockstar threw down the gauntlet for the community to steal a GTA$100 billion in roughly six days. The community passed the challenge with flying colors as they managed to come away with over GTA$1 Trillion collectively.

Rockstar announced their plans for the year that detailed two updates, with the latter now having been confirmed as the Cayo Perico Heist. The DLC was being built up as the most significant update to GTA Online so far, and preliminary details that have emerged point to the same.

GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist Update

New Radio Stations and Music

In a Rockstar Newswire post, the devs confirmed that the game will be receiving new music and radio stations, although individual tracks and the name of the stations are yet to be revealed.

The radio stations will feature new music in the game and hopefully give it the slight update it requires. As the game is nearly seven years old at this point, the music can begin to feel a bit dated.

After all, it can get a bit tiring to listen to the same music for nearly a decade in the game. Therefore, a little update with perhaps some more current music would be much appreciated by fans.

New Nightclub: The Music Locker

Image via Rockstar Newswire

Rockstar has now unveiled the newest nightclub in Los Santos, The Music Locker. The nightclub is set to feature Moodyman as the opening resident DJ, as well as performances from Keinemusic and Palm Trax.

This is absolutely wonderful news for fans who enjoy all the great electronic music GTA Online has been able to provide in the past with huge acts being featured such as Solomun.

The Music Locker will be located directly underneath the Diamond Casino and Resort, giving way to a wave of puns having to do with "underground music."

VIP Section in The Music Locker

Image via Rockstar Newswire

Owners of a Penthouse in The Diamond will have exclusive access to table service in the club’s VIP section. According to the Rockstar Newswire post, the Cayo Perico Heist is also the biggest ever musical update to GTA Online, with a significant amount of music to be added to the game on December 15th.

With the Cayo Perico Heist and Cyberpunk 2077, it seems like December will be an extremely busy month for gaming fans as they are sure to have their hands full.