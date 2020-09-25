GTA Online Collectibles: Locations of all Action Figures

GTA Online provides ample opportunity for players to make the most out of their time in the game by providing a plethora of activities to complete. It can honestly be overwhelming at times for players to keep track of everything going on in the game.

More often than not, players are confused as to what to do next, especially when playing Solo. One of the best things to do when playing Solo in GTA Online is to hunt for collectibles as there a tonne of them in the game.

Similar to the Story Mode, GTA Online has a bunch of collectibles that one can collect for cash and RP rewards. One such set of collectibles added to the game in the Diamond Casino, and Resort update are Action Figures.

There are a total of 100 Action Figures spread throughout Los Santos and neighboring areas.

Action Figures locations on map in GTA Online

(image credits: GTA wiki fandom)

The player will receive a text from a contact from the Hardcore Comic Store in West Vinewood, who was given the player's number by Lester. They will explain that their nemesis had stolen their action figures and that the player will receive a reward if they find them.

Players will be rewarded with $1,000 and 1,000 RP for each Action Figure they find. Therefore, players can potentially accumulate $100,000 by collecting all of the figures.

In addition to that, after the player has collected all the Action Figures and visits the Comic Book store, they will be awarded another $50,000 as well as a new hairstyle and an Impotent Rage outfit.

The final 2 Action Figures of Beast and Bigfoot will only spawn after the player has collected the rest of the figures. This is a reference to the hidden fight between the real versions of the two.