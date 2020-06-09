GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack

Let's take a look at all the content Criminal Enterprise Starter pack offers you for free.

These free items can be bought from various stores in GTA Online.

Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack (Image Courtesy: Humble Bundle)

GTA Online becomes more interesting when you indulge in the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack. The release of this downloadable content was a surprise as it hit PlayStation Store, Xbox Live and Steam back in December 2017, without any prior notice.

This new content, that was introduced in GTA Online, allowed to the players to get free access to a variety of properties, vehicles, and weapons.

Benefits of the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack in GTA Online

You get a bonus of One Million dollars with this pack in GTA Online. You can view all the free content provided to you by going to the Pause Menu. You can access the Pause Menu by pressing ‘Esc’ on your keypad or the start button on your console. Here, you can access the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack menu, right under the Online Section and check the content received.

Buildings

Get an Executive Office. Image: GTA Base.

This pack offers you access to five buildings for free. All you have to do is head to the company, Dynasty 8 through the in game website and Maze Bank Foreclosures. After going to the website sort the price by lowest. In this way, the buildings that are free for you will appear at the top.

Vehicles

Get a classic Enus Windsor. Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

You can also claim ten vehicles apart from the buildings. It is a nice mix of sports cars and motorcycles. You can go to Legendary Motorsports for buying the cars, Southern San Andreas Super Auto for buying cars as well as motorcycles, and Elitas Travel for buying the chopper. Sort the price by lowest and the free vehicles will appear at the top. Make sure that you have enough garage space.

Weapons

Marksman Rifle.Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom.

There are three weapons in GTA Online that are offered to you for free. These are Compact Grenade Launcher, Marksman Rifle and Compact Rifle. Just head to the Ammu-Nation store and locate these three weapons. For making them yours, you have to click on the ‘Buy’ option.

At the end of the day, you have nothing to lose and can get a million dollars along with cool vehicles, so go ahead and enjoy the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack.