GTA Online Daily Objective: How to dance in a nightclub

Rockstar Games and GTA Online have been the subject of much scrutiny on the internet, with a large majority of the Rockstar fanbase not particularly head over heels with the game.

However, not much of the criticism is lobbed at GTA Online for the game itself, but rather for the absence of news of another. At the end of the day, GTA Online is a massively enjoyable experience that sees the addition of meaningful content quite regularly.

The game received a new update recently with the Los Santos Summer Special. Another huge update is planned for later this year. One of the additions that the After Hours theme brought to the game was the Nightclub business.

Naturally, players were also able to dance inside Nightclubs, which is also a recurring Daily Objective.

How to dance in a nightclub in GTA Online?

There are plenty of Nightclubs throughout Los Santos that are owned by other players, while the player themselves can own one. The club is marked on the map with a "record vinyl" icon, and players can enter it with a small fee upon entry.

1) Once inside the nightclub, proceed to the dance floor area.

2) Players will be prompted to press a certain key to dance.

The players can refer to the on-screen controls to change the intensity of dance moves in the game. The Nightclub business is a fairly lucrative business to run in GTA Online, and also provides for some nostalgic moments.

Assisting you with the running of your very own Nightclub in GTA Online will be the returning Tony "Gay" Prince from GTA IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony. The character remains just as charismatic and hilarious as ever and one of the best additions to GTA Online.

There are a number of Nightclub locations to pick from in the game, all with various levels of expense.