GTA Online can be extremely confusing to players who are new to the game, or those returning to the game after a rather long period. GTA Online has seen a lot of updates to the game since the game's launch.

With each new update, the game increases in complexity and can be extremely overwhelming to players who're not used to the game experience. There are a lot of things you could be doing in GTA Online at any given moment.

It can often be disorienting to decide what to do in the game while playing Solo, and Daily Objectives might provide a more streamlined way of playing the game.

GTA Online has several Daily Objectives, and players can receive additional RP and GTA$ as a reward for completion of those objectives. Daily Objectives help provide direction and structure to your time in GTA Online, along with some much-appreciated RP.

GTA Online Daily Objective: Participate in Club Work

One of the recurring Daily Objective is 'Participate in Club Work', which requires you to own a Clubhouse as part of your MC.

Players can buy a Clubhouse from the Maze Bank Foreclosure website from the in-game phone. This might be easier for PlayStation 4 players as Rockstar has been giving away $1,000,000 per month, until the release of GTA 5 on the next-gen console- PlayStation 5.

Therefore, it will be easy for PS4 players to easily buy a Clubhouse in GTA Online as they have ample amount of money to spend.

After buying a Clubhouse, the players can become the president of their own MC at any time using the Interaction Menu. Club Work and Challenges can be started via the Interaction Menu. The Menu also allows the players belonging to an MC to use abilities that are unique for each rank.