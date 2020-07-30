GTA Online Daily Objective: Participate in a Special Race Series

GTA Online is a game that defies all previous standard of incorporating different genres in a single video game experience. From Deathmatches to Stunt Races, players can participate in a variety of different game modes Online.

Players might have had a lot of complaints with Rockstar regarding GTA Online, but none had to do with the game modes present in the game. There is plenty to keep players engaged for a very long time.

A summer update to GTA Online is also on the way, offering up a fun mix of diverse new content from the game’s massive array of experiences to enjoy.https://t.co/P8cqHLO2x9 pic.twitter.com/9KRfm7sJHA — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 24, 2020

GTA Online might seem daunting to the new players at first, given just how many different types of match types and missions one can take part in right from the get-go.

However, things begin to get more coherent over time and players can grasp how to try new game modes and see if it the particular game mode will net them more RP and Cash as compared to others.

GTA Online: Special Race Series

It is always a good idea to keep checking Daily Objectives in GTA Online. They appear in the Interaction Menu.

One such Daily Objective that appears from time to time is 'Participate in a Special Race Series'. Players can often get confused as there is no game mode explicitly named Special Race Series.

Advertisement

Here is how you can participate in a Special Race Series:

Pull up your phone in GTA Online. Select "Quick Job" Select a Special Race Series, for example: Stunt Races > Rocket Voltic- The Loop.

Participating in the race will complete the Daily Objective and earn you some extra RP. While it might not be a considerable amount of RP, any additional that you can pick up by doing the bare minimum is always a plus in GTA Online.

Be sure to check Daily Objectives every day to level up quicker in GTA Online.

Also Read: GTA Online Weekly Update July 30